Baseball Roundup: Trojans pick up win over Hornets

Troy’s Camryn Harwick gives the ball a ride during Monday’s game against Wellsboro.

 Photo Provided

EAST TROY — Powered by a seven-run third inning, Troy topped Wellsboro by an 11-8 score on Monday.

Eight different players tallied hits for the Trojans, while Shane Austin pitched five innings for Troy.