Baseball Roundup: Trojans pick up win over Hornets

EAST TROY — Powered by a seven-run third inning, Troy topped Wellsboro by an 11-8 score on Monday.
Eight different players tallied hits for the Trojans, while Shane Austin pitched five innings for Troy.
Camden Allen led the Trojans at the plate with three hits, while both Brendan Gilliland and Mason Smith had two hits.
The win was the first on the season for the Trojans, with two more games scheduled on the week.
For the Hornets, Caden Smith went 4-for-5 in the game, and also added two RBIs. Cameron Brought and Alec Magli both went 3-for-4.
Canton 8, Sayre 7
CANTON — Canton topped Sayre 8-7 on Monday, to secure its first win of 2023.
Trailing entering the top of the seventh inning, Sayre pushed two runs across in its half of the final frame, knotting the game at seven. The Warriors survived the late rally, walking it off in the bottom of the inning.
Holden Ward drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh. He would steal second and third before his brother Hudson drove him in as he reached on an error.
Weston Bellows led Canton at the plate with a single, double and one run scored. Mason Harold had a pair of hits, two RBI and scored once, while Micheal Davis was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run, and Hayden Ward had a double, one run and one RBI.
Holden Ward walked three times and scored twice. Michael Beers and Zack Colton each had one RBI.
Hayden Ward got the start on the hill and struck out eight in four innings. Weston Bellows and Holden Ward closed things out on the mound.
The win moves Canton to 1-2 on the season while Sayre drops to 1-1.
Both of the Redskins’ contests this season have been decided by a single run.
Wyalusing 11, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Wyalusing Rams went on the road and topped North Penn-Mansfield 11-0 on Monday, giving up no hits in the contest.
The victory moved Wyalusing to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Blake Morningstar went five innings for Wyalusing, recording 10 strikeouts.
Morningstar and Trehnon Hugo both homered in the contest.
Kenny Mapes had three hits, three runs and one RBI for the Rams, who also got a double from Hunter House and singles from Bob English, CJ Carr, Casey God and Isaac Shafer.
