Wyalusing 10, Towanda 2
WYALUSING — Wyalusing baseball collected a win on Friday, dropping visiting Towanda 10-2.
The Black Knights scored first, but Wyalusing scored the games next seven runs to open up a 7-1 lead before Towanda plated another run. Three more down the stretch for the Rams cemented the victory.
Nick Vanderpool Jr. led the Rams with three hits in the contest, including a double. Hunter House and Blake Morningstar both added two hits and Trehnon Hugo also doubled in the contest. Kenny Mapes, CJ Carr, Robert English, and Parker Petlock also had hits. Vanderpool Jr. had three RBI, while Hugo, Mapes, House and Petlock had one each. House struck out seven in a complete effort.
Jack Tavani had two hits for Towanda, while Jack Wheaton, Teagan Irish and Rylee Sluyter also had hits. Irish had the team’s only RBI.
Wyalusing will play at Troy on Tuesday, while Towanda will head to North-Penn Mansfield on Monday.
Canton 10, Cowanesque Valley 0
COWANESQUE VALLEY — Canton baseball topped Cowanesque Valley on the road on Friday, winning 10-0 in six innings.
The Warriors held a 1-0 lead heading into the third inning, before adding six more in the top half. Three more in the next three innings made the lead 10-0 bringing the game final an inning early.
For Canton, Holden Ward, Hayden Ward, Brenen Taylor and Micheal Davis all had a pair of hits, with Taylor and Davis both adding a double. Hudson Ward and Zack Colton each added a hit of their own. Davis contributed three RBI in the win, while Weston Bellows had two and Holden Ward, Hayden Ward, Taylor and Michael Beers each had one.
Canton will play at Troy on Monday.
Williamson 7 , NEB 1
ROME — Northeast Bradford dropped a home game to visiting Williamson on friday, losing 7-1.
Williamson scored in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, before NEB tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth. From there, Williamson chalked up six runs over the final two innings of the game, running away with the victory.
For NEB, Dillon Donnelly led with two hits, while Eli Stanton and Kohen Hugo each had one. Donnelly had the team’s only RBI. Clay Wiggins struck out ten in 5 ⅓ innings pitched.
NEB will host Bucktail today.
