LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – With game two tied at three in the sixth inning, the Mansfield University baseball team erupted for five runs to steal the nightcap over Lock Haven University, 8-3 and earn a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East split on Saturday afternoon, April 10 at Watkins Field. The Mounties fell in game one, 7-0.
Knotted at three with just two at-bats remaining, the Mounties (6-14, 5-11 PSAC East) broke things open with five runs thanks to an RBI from junior Ben Osborne and a pair of RBI from freshmen Dylan Mercedes (double) and Zachary Shertzer.
Sophomore Josh Colon, who took over for freshman Eric Gustofson in the fifth, did not allow a run in 2 and 2/3 innings to pick up his second win.
Mercedes, Osborne and Shertzer each drove in two runs to lead the Mountie offense, while junior Assaf Lowengart and senior Tyler Melko each added an RBI. Mercedes and Melko doubled and Lowengart hit his fourth home run of the year.
Freshman Eric Gustofson landed the no-decision after a quality start on the mound, tossing 4 and 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned). Austin Gilpin was handed the loss for the Bald Eagles (4-12, 4-12 PSAC East) after allowing five runs in the sixth.
Gustofson allowed two runs in the second (one earned) before settling in to shut LHU down over the next three frames to allow MU to slowly chip away at the deficit.
The Mounties cut the lead in half in the fourth when Lowengart homered and later took their first lead of the afternoon in their next at bat when Melko and Osborne drove in runs.
The Bald Eagles knotted the game at three in the fifth, but the Mounties five-run sixth inning proved to be the difference.
In the opener, the Bald Eagles used two triples, a single and a homer to plate seven runs in the second inning. That was the only scoring in the game as both clubs pitched and played solid defense the rest of the way.
Kyler Mellot threw a complete-game shut out to earn the win for LHU. Jake Mastillo finished with three RBI and a homer for Lock Haven.
Four Mountaineers recorded hits and freshman Ryan King was dealt the loss. Senior Jake Manke and freshmen Scott Poulson and Bobby Curry tossed five innings of scoreless relief.
The Mounties return to the diamond on Friday, April 16 when they travel to Bloomsburg University for a conference doubleheader at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.