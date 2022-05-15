The two most important positions in softball are arguably pitcher and catcher. While having a good infield or outfield is crucial, it all starts with the battery — the duo in the circle and behind the dish.
For the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers those two positions are in good hands with pitcher Thailey Franklin and catcher Emily Susanj.
“It’s huge. They’ve been together since they’ve been 9 or 10 years old. They’ve been to Little League states, junior high ... they’ve been playing together for a long time. This year is the best I’ve seen both of them. Both of them are at their ‘A’ game this year,” said NEB coach Tilden Franklin.
Franklin is 13-2 in the circle for the Panthers so far this season with 123 strikeouts an an ERA under two. She has tossed a pair of no-hitters and allowed just one hit in three different wins.
At the plate, Susanj is hitting .568 with five homers and 32 RBI, while Franklin has helped herself with a batting average right below .550 with three bombs, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored and five triples, which is tied for an NTL record.
“It’s wonderful. I call them ‘Powerhouse.’ Not only are they great on defense, but they’re great on offense, too,” coach Franklin said.
For Thailey Franklin and Susanj, the success starts with their relationship — both on and off the field.
“We have a great bond together. We’re always going to pitching lessons together, doing stuff together, we go to (get) chinese (food) together. We just have a really good bond and it just really helps our team to have that kind of connection,” said Susanj, who is a senior at NEB.
That kind of bond makes it possible for both players to be honest with each other and point out their mistakes.
“We know each other inside and out — I mean like personally and in the game. We know exactly what the other one needs,” Susanj said. “It’s funny, a lot of times if something’s not going right I’ll be like ‘Thailey do this,’ because I’ll remember something from pitching lessons and we just help each other out. She’ll tell me what I’m doing wrong, I’ll tell her what she’s doing wrong and it really works well together.”
Thailey Franklin understands the importance of having a strong battery mate — and the NEB junior knows she lucked out with Susanj.
“It’s amazing having her behind the plate. She’s the best teammate and best catcher I could ever ask for, and I’m really going to miss her next year,” she said.
Franklin was also quick to praise her entire team for backing her up on defense and helping her with plenty of run support.
“I can really rely on my (defense) and rely on my offense to help me,” she said.
With a dynamic duo leading the way, the Panthers head into the District IV Class A playoffs as the likely No. 1 seed after going 12-2 in league play and winning the NTL Small School crown.
Coach Franklin, who took over the program last year, knew expectations would be high this season after the Panthers went undefeated in NTL play and made it to the district finals in 2021.
“Last year we had a taste of states, and I only lost one girl and we gained eight. I knew expectations were going to be high and they knew it too,” coach Franklin said. “We had that pressure of being undefeated again and so forth. We ended up losing (our undefeated league season this year) to Canton which ended up being a good thing. Sometimes a loss is a good thing — you can learn from them.”
After finishing up the regular season at 13-2, Susanj and the Panthers are focused on their next goal — winning a district crown.
“Winning districts, definitely. Going far in states, potentially winning states,” Susanj said of their goals. “You have to set your goals high and try and meet them. That’s what you’ve got to do.”
“Now we’re looking for districts. We have to win districts and then states — but first we have to get through districts,” Thailey Franklin added.
The Panthers closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 3-1 loss to a solid Class AAA team in North Penn-Liberty, but coach Franklin will use that as motivation as they head into the Class A playoffs.
“We’re getting geared up for it, lets just put it that way. I’m already thinking about it,” said coach Franklin, who understands the regular season no longer matters at this point. “The thing with districts is that if you lose, you go home. So even if you beat that team three or four times (in the past), it doesn’t matter. The record really doesn’t mean anything when you get into districts, which puts a lot of pressure on you. Many of these girls are back from last year, so they kind of know that pressure. They obviously want to make states.”
A deep postseason run that potentially brings a title back to Northeast would be special for Susanj.
“It would be huge. It would be phenomenal ... A great way to finish off my senior year,” Susanj said.
Thailey Franklin echoed that sentiment.
“It would be amazing,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.