BC Pride come out on top against Jersey Shore

STATE COLLEGE — BC Pride defeated Jersey Shore 3-1 in the Keystone State Championships at State College on Saturday afternoon.
Thailey Franklin had a standout performance for BC Pride going 2-3 including a double. Brea Overpeck contributed a crucial RBI hitting a triple and finishing the game 1-3.
Madison Hulbert and Keri Wesneski contributed as well on offense both going 1-3. Rylin Graham made the most of her two at bats getting hit by a pitch and then hit an RBI single.
BC Pride gave up five hits including a double and a triple but escaped unscathed for the most part only giving up the one run. The BC Pride defense was stout forced to make 10 putouts and did not commit a single error which was key to the victory.
