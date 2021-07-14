The BC Pride brought home the championship trophy from the Inaugural Eyota Classic Gold Bracket on Sunday.
The Pride beat the CNY Monsters 4-2 in the semifinals and then won the title with a 12-0 win over the Fury.
Canton’s Mae Kinner had a big game in the semis going 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and her canton teammates Keri Wesneski and Allyson Burcher each had a hit and a run, while NEB’s Thailey Franklin and Canton’s Rylin Graham had hits.
Franklin struck out three in the win.
NEB’s Julia Brown had a home run, and a double and scored a run in the final and Franklin had a pair of hits and scored two runs.
Wesneski had a hit and scored three runs and Towanda’s Brea Overpeck had a hit and scored two runs, while NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman, Butcher, Allie Liddick and Graham all had hits and a run scored and Kinner had a hit.
Franklin was dominant on the mound, allowing one hit, in the final inning, and striking out six.
Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland’s N.Y. Titans fell in the semifinals 2-1 to the Fury. Greenland struck out one and allowed three hits in three innings.
LOCALS HELP SILVER BULLETS WIN
The Siliver bullets team out of Williamsport won the silver bracket of a 12u tournament in Hughesville, beating the Worth Prospects 8-7 in the final.
Troy’s Haidlyn Watson and Canton’s Jaylee Ward each played for the Bullets.
Watson went six innings on the mound, striking out four.
Both Watson and Ward had hits in the game.
Down 3-0 after the top of the first, the team rallied in the bottom of the first as Easton Waller hit a triple, scoring two, including Watson.
Down 6-3, the Bullets got a run in the bottom of the fourth from Galeton’s Brielle Lehman.
The Silver Bullets were down 7-5 in the seventh, but the team rallied in their final at-bats.
Ward started things with a double to cut the deficit to one, then she tied things on a Kinsley Cannode double, who scored on a wild pitch to win things.
Kiley Long led the Silver Bullets with three hits.
