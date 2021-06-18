WAVERLY, N.Y. — Action continued in the Waverly boys’ basketball summer league, and the host Wolverines provided some fireworks.
Locked in a tie game with their rivals, Athens, in a matchup between two teams who hadn’t lost up until that point in the first two days of games, the Wolverines got a three-pointer from Liam Traub with 1.9 seconds left to lift them to a 44-41 victory.
Waverly also had a 40-26 win over Towanda on the day as they stayed perfect in summer league action.
Mansfield split two games, beating Troy 56-53 in overtime and falling to Elmira JV 38-33.
Troy opened their day with a 50-40 win over Watkins Glen, while Athens started there day with a 48-16 win over Tioga.
Tioga fell to Candor 38-28 and Candor beat Spencer 57-52.
Elmira JV went 2-0 on the day, adding a 40-36 win over Watkins Glen and Spencer beat Notre Dame 44-20.
In a game that didn’t count in the summer league standings, Towanda beat Notre Dame 54-43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.