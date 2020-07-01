Throughout the years Sydney Beeman has seen a lot as an athlete.
She started out as a two-sport athlete in the fall in high school, playing soccer and running cross country.
Then she went on to the Division I level to run for St. Bonaventure.
Every step of the way Beeman learned new things, and it helped give her an idea that one day she wanted to be the one teaching those lessons to others.
Now, Beeman will get that chance as she takes over as the head cross country coach at Jamestown Community College.
“Sydney came highly recommended from the St. Bonaventure University cross country program,” said JCC’s athletics and recreation director George Sisson in a press release. “She has high credentials at the collegiate level and is well-respected at area high schools and colleges.”
Sisson emphasized Beeman’s high level of energy and familiarity with the Olean area as strengths in starting her first collegiate coaching position.
“This new component to our campus is just one initiative that JCC president Daniel DeMarte and JCC’s board of trustees are working on for our Cattaraugus County service area,” said Paula Snyder, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Campus. “I look forward to introducing Sydney to our students, staff, and faculty and parents this fall.”
Beeman, a native of Sayre, PA, was a decorated athlete at St. Bonaventure, competing in cross-country in all four years while also competing in three seasons in track and field. Beeman etched her name in the St. Bonaventure record books, placing in the top 10 in the 5K and 6K.
She posted the fifth fastest 6K time in the school’s history last fall at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Northeast regionals. Beeman was also a star on the track, placing in the top 10 in the 800 and 1500 meter events. While in high school, Beeman qualified for state competitions on multiple occasions.
Beeman graduated from St. Bonaventure in December 2019, earning a bachelor’s degree in human movement science.
For Beeman, the idea of coaching is a way to give back.
“Over the years athletics has formed me into the person I am today and has given me the opportunities I wouldn’t have been given otherwise. I was fortunate enough to have awesome coaches and I want to be able to give student athletes the same, or even better experience than I had.”
For the Sayre grad it is special to start her career as a coach.
“I’m really excited to get started and be able to get back into running,” she said. “I’ve started looking into my team for this year and I’m hoping to find some runners that may not have planned to run in college.”
As a high school athlete Beeman dreamed of getting to compete in college, and then the chance came to her.
“My goal was always to do some kind of athletics in college, but when coach Mac from St. Bonaventure contacted me I was ecstatic to join the team and continue my career as a student athlete,” Beeman said. “It didn’t matter to me where, or what level I ran, but St. Bonaventure being D1 was kind of a cherry on top.”
Running at that level helped Beeman learn some lessons she can pass on as a coach.
“Being a human movement major and running taught me a lot about how the body works and what makes it perform at the best of its ability,” Beeman said.
Beeman is ready to start working with the runners and helping them improve.
“I’m excited about getting to meet young athletes and help them grow as runners and as individuals as a whole,” Beeman said.
The Sayre grad knows there is still a lot to learn as she gets into coaching.
“I have a lot to learn in the future as a coach, but I’m really excited to join the coaching staff at JCC,” Beeman said.
Getting into coaching was always something that Beeman was hoping to do one day, but she never imagined a head coaching job in college this quickly.
“I’ve always wanted to coach in the future, but I did not expect to get such a high level position at such an early age,” she said. “I hope in the future I will be able to get my masters, but I believe coaching will always be in the plans.”
