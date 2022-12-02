Football is an emotional game, where there are an endless amount of factors that can alter the outcome of a game.
From the anxiety of the bright lights to an intimidating opponent standing before you — all can change a game for a team, for better or for worse.
But there is one thing that can trump all of those outside influences — experience.
“Us being here before, we definitely know what it’s going to be like,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Mason Nelson said. “All the people there, the crowd, and all the noise. We’re ready for it. We’ve played in big games before. They’re a good team, and we’re definitely a good team. We’re ready for it and we’ve been in this before.”
“There’s a lot of the mental game in football,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “I think just being there, and being familiar with situations and being in big games, these guys have been in a lot of big games, it just means they’re going to be a lot more comfortable.”
The term “been there before” has been coined in sports to show that a team has been in a certain situation, and for the Canton Warriors football team, that rings true in their semifinal matchup tonight.
This Canton team has a wealth of experience on their roster, with 14 seniors on the squad who have tasted success, as well as defeat.
“I definitely feel like it is,” senior Brenen Taylor said of his team taking the next step this postseason. “We’ve been playing together as seniors for 12 years now. Even during our summers, we’ve been lifting together and getting stronger and faster together. It’s really nice to have that.”
Last year’s run was an unprecedented one — with Canton taking home their first-ever state playoff win in program history, and after falling short in the state semifinals a year ago, the expectations have shifted drastically.
“I said it last week in the pregame, I just said that last year, we were playing for one more week,” Taylor said. “We know what we can do as a team now, this is what we’re playing for.”
The group now knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle of success, and with every game a microcosm of winning at all costs, they know that when they take the field they have to be at their best as they are one of just four teams left in the race for a Class A State Championship.
“We were a little bit scared going into the state semis,” Nelson said of their run last season. “Canton’s never been there before. We didn’t know what to expect. We got a handful last year, and this year, we are hoping to give it back.”
Even further than knowing the feeling of being under the bright lights that comes with a state semifinal game — they know exactly who they are playing and what a high-level opponent like Steelton-Highspire looks like.
“It definitely takes away some of the jitters,” Taylor said of being there before. “But we also have to remember that Steelton’s won it before, so we have to keep it in sight that they are the team to beat right now.”
Last year, they took the Rollers by surprise, as well as the entire state, as they rallied back from a halftime deficit to capture their first state playoff win.
“They aren’t going to oversee us this year,” Nelson said. “They definitely did last year, I’ll give them that. But they’re going to be ready for us this year and it’s going to be a tough game.”
Now the stakes are even higher than before, with both teams vying for a spot in the coveted state championship game — and Canton won’t be taken by surprise, as they look to take down the top-ranked team in the Class A field.
“Last year was last year,” Taylor said of the rematch with Steelton. “They’re a new team, and we’re a new team. We can’t compare anything. We just got to go out and play our game.”
On the other end, Canton knows that Steelton has that same experience, paired with a bitter taste in their mouth from the Warriors storming back and upsetting them to end their season.
“We can’t let them jump on us early,” Coach Sechrist said. “We need to come out and set the tone physically. We need to be physical with them and pound on them like we did last year, and wear them down is our goal.”
Canton has also had their lows in terms of experiences, with the current senior class knowing all too well the taste of defeat.
The seniors from Canton in their freshman and sophomore years came up short of making the state playoffs with the proverbial thorn in their sides of the Muncy Indians stomping out their chances to reach the next level.
In the past two years, they changed that narrative with two thumpings of the Indians to reach states — and getting over that hump last season was just a step in putting themselves in the conversation of state title contenders.
“I think it should work that way,” Coach Sechrist said of his team’s progression throughout the four years. “Football is a weird game, the ball bounces in different ways. You get to this time of the year and teams are pretty close competitive-wise. It can come down to a team having a bad game or a good game … But I think they’re ready to go, they had a good week of practice and seem comfortable. They seem ready to go.”
This year, it feels like yet another step.
“Yeah, we lost in the state semis last year, we just got one more goal,” Nelson said. “Our seniors’ word this year is to finish it, and that’s the plan.”
They have improved even further — and now have all the battle scars of a team of seasoned veterans all over the field.
That will most certainly play a role in how they handle themselves emotionally as they try to tackle the next hurdle in their way — making it out of the state semifinal round.
Experience is pivotal when it comes down to the best of the best, and Canton hopes that theirs will be the defining factor in determining the outcome of a game that has the potential to be the game of the year for both teams, and the game of a lifetime for a group of phenomenal seniors in Canton.
“We’re playing for each other right now,” Taylor said of the group and their journey. “We’ve done it all season. We’ve done it our whole lives up to right now. We’re playing for the guy next to us.”
So when it comes down to it, having been there before is one of the most underrated factors in the spectrum of reaching the highest peak of the high school football mountain — and the Warriors hope to lean on their highs and lows of the past to propel them into the next stratosphere and cement themselves in the history books of Canton football.
“It’s been amazing,” Coach Sechrist said of being involved with the group. “We’re making memories that we’ll never forget. It’s hard to soak it all in while it’s actually happening. But we’ve been trying to do that and make the most of it. It’s just been a great experience and I’ve loved every step of it.”
