CANTON — Canton’s Michael Beers smashed a home run in the seventh inning, putting the cherry on top of a 9-5 victory over Towanda on Wednesday afternoon.
Beers went 3-for-4 and had three RBI for the Warriors.
“He hit the ball well today and to hit a home run as a ninth grader is pretty darn good,” Canton head coach Bob Rockwell said.
Weston Bellows shined on the mound for Canton, striking out nine and only allowing one earned run in seven innings.
“Our kids played with a lot of guts and heart today,” coach Rockwell said. “Weston Bellows has only pitched a few innings all year but but he came in and was great.”
Canton struck first in the fourth inning as Beers hit an RBI single.
Owen Clark hit an RBI single in the bottom half of the fourth inning for the Black Knights, tying the game at 1-1.
The Warriors scored five runs in the fifth inning. Cooper Kitchen, Bellows, and Gavin Morse hit consecutive singles and Brenen Taylor then reached on a walk.
Kitchen went 2-for-4, Cohen Landis went 2-for-4, and Morse had two RBI for the Warriors.
Beers hit another RBI single and Taylor scored on an error the next play to close out the explosive inning.
Towanda answered with three runs in the fifth inning, as Teagan Irish hit an RBI single and then Irish scored on an error.
Octavius Chacona then hit an RBI single for Towanda, cutting Canton’s lead to 6-4.
Towanda’s Chase Parker went 2-for-4, Chacona had two hits and two RBI, and both Clark and Irish had one hit and one RBI.
Canton scored two more runs in the sixth inning and Beers’ home run in the seventh inning put the game out of reach.
“I have coached against Towanda for years and it is always a challenge to come down here,” coach Rockwell said.
Canton hosts Troy today at 4:30 and Towanda will travel to face Cowanesque Valley on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
CV 6, Troy 3
TROY — The Troy Trojans scored a run in the bottom of the seventh but their rally would fall short in a 6-3 loss to visiting Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday.
Both teams scored once in the first inning before Troy added another in the second to take a 2-1 lead.
CV would add two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 6-2 advantage into the final frame.
Lincoln Chimics led Troy with a pair of hits and a run scored.
Justice Chimics added a double, scored a run and had a stolen base for the Trojans, who also got a single and run scored from Joe Frye and a single from Clayton Smith in the loss.
McGuire Painter led CV with a single, double and two runs scored. Tucker St. Peter produced two singles and one run scored; Carter Ackley added two singles and Mikey Sipps had a single and one run scored.
The Indians also got a double from Kade Sottolano, while Nick West scored twice and Jordan Vargeson had a hit and one run scored.
Troy (6-9) will visit Canton in a key game for the Trojans’ playoff hopes today.
