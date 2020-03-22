How did you get into Athletic Training?
Growing up I went to Athens High School, I mostly just played baseball. I had a couple injuries that got bad. At that time Kim Trahan, PAC, who is now one of the Physician Assistants at the Athens Guthrie Clinic, was the only Athletic Trainer working for Guthrie. If we needed to see her, she would come out to the school. The injuries that I told her about got better because I followed her directions. I had a shoulder injury that I didn’t tell her about and still can’t the way I used to before that injury.
When I was younger, I loved sports especially Baseball. I would have loved to have been a professional baseball player but was realistic that it would never happen. I wanted to figure out a way to stay around sports if possible. In 1987 I watched the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on tv. Before the game they were doing all the introductions of coaches and players. One of the first people announced that year was Gene Gieselmann, the head Athletic Trainer for the St. Louis Cardinals. I was truly shocked and impressed. It was that moment that I decided that I wanted to be an Athletic Trainer. After I graduated from Athens Area High School in 1990, I took a year off in between high school and college to work because I felt I needed to mature a little and wasn’t sure if I really wanted to go to college or not. Then I went to Mansfield University for two years, where I was declared as a Geography major which I enjoyed but isn’t what I wanted to do. I just wasn’t ready to leave the area. So, three years after graduating from high school I decided to change my life course and go to Slippery Rock University and was accepted into the Athletic Training program. After graduating from Slippery Rock University in 1998, I went to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where I received my Master’s Degree in Athletic Training in 1999.
How did you end up at Athens?
While I was at Ohio University, I worked as a Graduate Assistant. I assigned to Wellston High School. Before this assignment, I thought I wanted to work for a professional sports team or college. I had a good experience at Wellston and really enjoyed the high school setting. After, I graduated from Ohio University, I took my first job for UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) and was contracted out to Steel Valley High School. I stayed there for three plus years. In September of 2002, I interviewed with Guthrie Sports Medicine, here in Sayre, Pennsylvania. I was offered a position and started with Guthrie in October 2002. When I came to Guthrie, I was seeing my own set of sports medicine patients in the rehab department and was sent out to be the Outreach Athletic Trainer at Sayre High School, Spencer Van-Etten High School, and Tioga Central High School. I still go up to Tioga Center as the outreach Athletic Trainer and see injured athlete’s once a week if needed. In January 2006, I was assigned to Athens Area High School, which for me life came full circle because I graduated from Athens Area High School in 1990. I have been the full time Athletic Trainer at Athens Area High School since January 2006.
What all do you do?
This is an interesting question. The question is what don’t we do? I could tell give you the simple answer that I work with the athletes. I see assess, treat, and take care of the athletes. I could give you the Athletic Training Domains that I work under but won’t bore you with that but that would be the boring answer. Every day and every situation are different. We are the athletes advocate to their parents, coaches, school, and doctors. We are their psychologist not just with injuries on the field but the student athletes every day lives. They are human. They have good days and bad days. They have fights with family and friends. They start dating relationships and have breakups. The struggle in the classroom and in the sport at times. We treat them like they are family. We treat them like they are friends. We are the shoulder they cry on when they need to. We are usually the first person to the athlete when they are hurt in their sport. We assess, treat, stretch, rehabilitate, brace, splint, and tape…among pretty much anything else. We must be ready for emergency situations like cervical spine injuries, heat stroke, cardiac arrest, dislocations, fractures, and brain injuries…among many other. We deal with the psychological aspect of the negatives and positives. We don’t always work in the most ideal conditions and don’t always have what we really need, but we improvise and overcome. We keep the athletes on the field when we can. We remove them when we have too. All to often we are considered the bad guys because there is a misconception by many that all we want to do is hold the athlete out of their sport. When that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Our objective is to keep the athlete participating when ever possible. The last thing we want is to keep the athlete out. When an athlete is out with a concussion or another injury our objective is to return the athlete back to their sport as healthy as they can be and as safe as they can be. The best way I can describe the profession of Athletic Training is that we are the Swiss Army Knife of the medical community.
What are some things you like about your job?
One of my favorite things is getting to know the student athletes. Most of these student athletes are truly amazing kids and I/we get to develop some life-long friendships with the athletes, parents, and coaches. Helping and seeing an athlete come back from an injury like something as simple as an ankle sprain or something as major as a surgery, example ACL. Having them put in the time and work on their rehab, seeing the struggles, sometimes the lack of confidence, and them find themselves again and return to sports activity. The smile, the crying, and the passion they put into it, is worth everything to me. Professionally, my passion has always been sports concussions to the point that I rant the Guthrie Sports Medicine Post-Concussion Support Group for Athlete’s and Their Families for nine years. Being able to educate the athletes, coaches, and parents in the recovery process. Don’t get me wrong, there are still some that aren’t believers and still have the old school mentality…but that number is minimal compared to when I first started in the profession back in 1998, when I was in grad school at Ohio University and assigned to Wellston High School. Being able to see kids and teams succeed that maybe most do expect to succeed. Prime example being the Athens Girls Basketball team this year. I think at the beginning of the year, not many individuals picked them to win the NTL, much less even have a .500 record. Instead they tied for the NTL Championship, won the NTL Showdown, finished second in Districts (if they had their entire team there, I strongly believe they would have won), and making it to states. To see athlete’s move to the next level and be successful in college sports and life in general.
What are some things people might find surprising about it?
Every day is different. To always expect and plan for the unexpected. The amount of paperwork involved in this job. It seems like it is never ending. There are days where I say to myself, I can get all this paperwork done or work with this specific athlete or athletes with their rehab and complete craziness will happen. Where multiple athletes will get hurt. One day this fall, I knew I had one Junior High Soccer player to evaluate for a possible concussion. I also had four other athlete’s that I had to do rehab with. I ended up with three junior high soccer players to do concussion assessments on. I couldn’t put my concentration on the four athlete’s and their rehabs. I was only able to work with two of those and couldn’t give them any new exercises like I wanted to. With the three Junior High Soccer players that I was evaluating for a concussion, I had them lined up at a table in front of me. I had one do a test, then the second athlete, followed by the third athlete. I did this through the rest of the testing. It was one of the weirdest days that I have ever had, but I was interesting to see and have the individual athlete’s see the different reactions that each individual person has with the concussion exam. I will be honest it is something that I never want to have to do again. Basically, with Athletic Training we adapt and strive to overcome the situation.
How does your job change going from sport to sport?
In the fall, especially the early part of the season, we must check the environmental conditions. We must try to prevent heat related illnesses like heat stroke. In the end of the season we must try to prevent cold related issues. For whatever reason, whether it be the athletes aren’t in as good of condition, eating and drinking properly, or just can’t handle the humidity, this is the only season where athletes really cramp.
During the fall with football and soccer we see our majority of concussions for the year. The season is very busy, and practices are all over the campus. A lot of nights there are multiple high school events going on like boys or girls’ soccer and volleyball, or JV football and volleyball. The season is always unpredictable. Trying to find time to get paperwork done is very hard. There are a lot of days where I will wake up and do paperwork. Then get ready to go to the school and go through the day. Then come home and finish up paperwork later that night. The winter sports season is all indoors. It is all within a close vicinity of each other and the Athletic Training Facility and treatment room. Because of this, I can get paperwork done during the practices. Most events are on different nights but there are some nights where there is a swim meet the same night as a basketball game or wrestling match. Outside of swim meets, for events I spend a lot of time in the New Gym where all the other events take place. In the wintertime the gym is my home away from home. This season, with basketball there is usually a lot of ankle and knee injuries. Wrestling anything can happen. Swimming is normally overuse injuries. The spring season we are back outside. Events are usually weather dependent. This is the season that we must be most flexible because one day it can be 80 degrees. The next day is 30 degrees. It can rain for a week or weeks straight. We can get that one big last snowstorm of the season. Any day it seems like there can be a thunderstorm.This season is when a lot of kids who don’t play other sports all year or take off the winter season come in out of shape and not ready for the grind and quick build up of work. There are often a lot of lower leg/shin injuries. There are often a lot of muscle/tendon injuries around the knee or hips. With baseball and softball there are a lot of overuse injuries, involving the shoulder and/or elbow.
