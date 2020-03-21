How did you get into Athletic Training?
I originally was inspired to get into the healthcare field when I was in high school. I knew I wanted to do something that would help others return to health and daily activities after an injury or illness. At first I thought physical therapy would a be a good fit, but then I did a job shadow and attended a physical therapy major day at Lebanon Valley College and realized pretty quickly that the environment and aura of that field just wasn’t for me. Growing up I did sports all throughout high school and used to hang out in our athletic trainer’s room with teammates while they were getting taped or evaluated. That was when it really clicked for me. After seeing the energy and connections that we as athletes had with our AT, Pete Howell at Sayre High School (his email is Peter.Howell@guthrie.org if you’re interested), I knew that it was the right field for me to get into. I loved the energy of the athletes, the relationship between athlete and AT (laid back, professional, but not office or hospital room feeling) and growing up in and around sports, it just seemed like an environment I knew I could be comfortable in.
How did you end up at Towanda?
After graduating from Lock Haven University, I moved back home to Sayre, and started applying for jobs around the area. Being so small of an area, there’s pretty limited options, but ultimately Guthrie Robert Packer and Lords Hospital were the only two immediately hiring. I applied to both, and Guthrie reached out first. Originally I was going to be assigned to Waverly High School, however their contract with Guthrie was newer as I understand it and my higher ups didn’t want to put someone so new to the field into a new/still developing sports med program. On the flip side, Towanda HS was used to having new ATs come along every year straight out of graduation and everyone felt more comfortable assigning me there instead. So far it’s been a really good fit, so it worked out very well for me. I have great relationships with all my coaches, athletes, administrators, and even some of the officials. I wouldn’t go anywhere else if given the option to switch with one of my colleagues.
What all do you do?
I will usually get to the school around 2:30 to 3 p.m. and I’ll chat with the ladies in the main office about events of the day or just friendly conversation. Then check my mailbox for any doctors notes or letters from parents asking to contact them. I’ll check in with Paul Lantz, the AD, if there’s something new coming up or if any schedule changes have been made. Sometimes I check in with the school nurses, but they do a split shift at the elementary school in the afternoons, so I find it easier to communicate with them through school email. They’ll tell me if there’s any potential injuries that happened during the day or if an athlete was sent home, etc. In return, I keep them updated on any injuries that occur, letting them know whose cleared to do sports or gym again, who still has limitations, if I suspect some kind of skin issue that I’d like them to look into, and most importantly if there’s been any suspected concussions. If so, I email the nurse about it and they forward the necessary information on to the guidance counselor and appropriate physical education teachers. After that it’s just giving treatments (taping, stretching, evaluations, applying heat pads or ice, etc), checking in on practices, and doing reports on any athletes that come in to get something looked at. I’ve had everything from broken toes to dislocated fingers, elbows, and shoulders, to the common ankle sprain and knee injuries. It’s never a dull day at Towanda that’s for sure. In the two years I’ve been there so far, I’ve seen and treated some random stuff. Occasionally I’ve also had coaches ask me to develop certain stretching programs for their practices as well, which I appreciate being utilized for because then I feel like I’m able to treat the whole team and hopefully prevent injuries from happening during their season.
What are some things you like about your job?
I like the teachable moments that I get from being around the student athletes. They’re always coming in to get something looked at, but they also ask a lot of questions as well about what I’m doing and how I learned to do it and what it means if it hurts with one test and not another one. I’ve had a few juniors and seniors ask me about the athletic training field as they’re planning for after high school. I enjoy having the ability to teach them something outside from the classroom in a relaxed setting because I feel as though they retain it more, so if it happens to them again in the future, they will have a better understanding of what’s going on and be more likely to get it looked at sooner, rather than wait until it’s condition has gotten worse. I also like the relationships/connections that I have with everyone within the sports field, and not just at Towanda. There’s a lot of opportunities for networking in this job. It’s really been a big benefit for me because being so fresh out of college and hearing that so-and-so from Elmira or someone outside my immediate colleagues has heard about me in positive ways has really increased my confidence as a new AT into the profession. It also gives coaches and other ATs peace of mind, I would hope, if they were to bring their athletes to Towanda for a game and feel confident in me just based on what others have told them about me from their experiences. Plus, being an AT is just fun. We see so many things on the job that other people wouldn’t ever wish to see at their job. For instance, we have the ability to see first hand exactly how the injury happened, how the athlete and the coaches and the parents go into a panic about it (sometimes) and we get to be the ones that calm everyone down and just do what we do like it’s no big deal. I’ve truly found that being in that position, being the calm breeze in the big storm clouds, has been truly beneficial for everyone involved because if you’re not panicking, it’s really easy to get the athlete to stop screaming/crying, and get the parents and coaches to relax enough to hear your solution to all their worries.
What are some things people might find surprising about it?
A big one would probably be that we’re NOT physical therapists or personal therapists... With a title like “athletic trainer” people tend to think that we have athletes working out in the gym or something during preseason to get them into shape and get them ready for their season. This is definitely not the case, although we do have some opportunities to provide strength and conditioning programs for them to utilize. Another surprising fact would probably be our individual work loads and schedules. I get asked questions like “what sport do you cover?” Or “Do you only go to the games or practices as well?” Many people don’t really realize that as an AT in the HS setting, I alone cover and treat athletes from about 30 sports that Towanda offers all school year round, including Junior High teams and cheerleading and k-dettes teams. As far as scheduling goes, we work pretty much a “second shift” from mid afternoon until about 9-10 at night depending on the sport and the season we’re in. And no day is the same schedule as the day before. It’s always a different time when you leave, because you’re not on a time clock and if a coach decides to stay 30 minutes later, then you’re there 30-60 minutes later depending if someone wants treatments after practice and what they need. It takes a toll on your social and family life for sure, and it’s not for everyone.
How does your job change going from sport to sport?
Common injuries seem to vary from one sport to another. For instance, with volleyball or basketball, I see sprained ankles more often then in swimming or wrestling where it’s more shoulder injuries that I see there. Football, is pretty much the only one I’ve noticed where anything can pop up and not one thing occurs more than the other, except concussions of course. So going from one sport to another you just have to be prepared more for certain injuries to occur, while also being mentally ready for something to through you for a loop. For example, you wouldn’t think someone could injure their ACL in the swimming pool, but I’ve had it happen. Or even someone who would break their leg in distance running... but again, I’ve had it happen.There’s also the aspect of going from one coach to another and switching how you approach them based on their personalities. Going from a serious coach who wants no interruptions or distractions during his/her practice to one whose more laid back and can joke around with you on the side and have a conversation for a minute or two is one of the things I’ve found you definitely have to be quickly adaptable to as an AT. The same goes for some athletes as well. There are some kids that are just too literal to be sarcastic with, who will start to panic if you show some of that AT humor towards them, saying they’ll have to go see a doctor to get it cut off or something along those lines. Versus the kids that will pick up on on what you’re doing and play along just to lighten the mood or not worry so much about how bad they might have thought their injury was.
What’s it like to be part of the student’s lives year in and year out, similar to a coach?
It’s like you make lifelong friends. Especially if you’ve been with the athlete for a few years and/or have been through a few injuries with them during their time as a student. Some come back to visit with you when they come home from college, or when their siblings are playing in a game. They start to check in with you about what’s new in your own life while their getting treatments done, or even if they are just killing time waiting for practice to start. A great example of what it’s like for me is that while I’ve been pregnant, the kids all have played a part in the process. Whether it was checking on me when I was feeling sick or sharing the excitement when I found out the gender, etc., they’ve been there for me as I have been for their injuries and bad days. They’ve all become an extended family and I truly hope that if I leave for a new job or when they graduate, they’ll either keep in touch or at least remember some impact/impression I might have made on them or in their sports career and I hope it was a good experience for them to have me as part of their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.