Sometimes, life can come full circle.
As a kid, Shane Wilber was always around NTL sports.
He grew up watching the sports, and then playing them. If he wasn’t at the games, he would be listening to the games on the radio.
Now, things really have come full circle.
Wilber is still involved with NTL sports, only now for nearly the past two decades, he has been one of the people calling the games on the radio.
“It’s honestly the coolest thing,” Wilber said. “You don’t often get a chance to do what you love, where you love to be. The fact that I get both of those in one is kind of like the icing on the cake. I get to enjoy a career, where everybody is around me, friends, family, colleagues, it’s definitely an added bonus.”
For Wilber, covering sports in the area has meant seeing everyone from Boo Perry, to Adam Harris, to Timmy Ward.
“I can remember back during the Canton Warrior football days of Boo Perry, Matt Machmer, all those guys,” Wilber said. “I was a youngster then. When you go to Saturday games like that at the old Miller A. Moyer Field, and you see the crowds, an event, an experience, that brought Canton together on a Saturday afternoon. if you ever had the opportunity to be there, it sparked your want to play football and be an athlete in general.”
There definitely have been some changes in sports that Wilber has seen over the years.
“I think the biggest difference now, and I know a lot of people will say this, I think the teams today are a lot more chummy,” Wilber said. “The rivalries are there in a sense, but at the same time, they are not as big of rivals as they used to be. The athletes today know each other more than they did in the past. It’s kind of a credit to be able to have all these friends, at the same time it’s a different era of sports in general that I’m commentating than to what I was used to being a part of.”
Like many who get into covering, and broadcasting, sports, Wilber was an athlete himself as a kid.
“When I was coming through football was my main sport,” Wilber said. “I did basketball a little bit in the seventh and eighth grade, but football and track where the two things I participated in the most and had the most success in.
Growing up in the area does give Wilber a little more knowledge of the area to help him when he broadcasts.
“History and tradition are a huge part of what I do as a broadcaster,” Wilber said. “To be able to have that kind of insight and use that as an ability to help listeners understand why this is such a great rivalry, or why this is a great tradition helps make a broadcast better when you can tie in history and traditions.”
Wilber understands some might see someone who great up at Canton and think it’s harder to broadcast the whole league, but that’s never been the case for him.
“It’s really not as difficult as what people think,” Wilber said. “I get it, because I grew up in Canton, a lot of people like to peg me as a Canton homer. I love being impartial. I never have felt I have a partiality toward any team. I always have had that ability to separate all that, and make it a broadcast for all listeners. Granted, I enjoyed watching Canton’s success, but that’s not what the entire job entails. If it’s a postseason game, or if an area team is out of the area in the playoffs, then a little more you can lean toward emphasizing the area a lot. For the most part I try and make every broadcast as impartial as possible.”
Being impartial was never the hard part for Wilber, the hardest part was making sure he did a good job in the area he grew up in.
“The biggest struggle for me is just the fact that it was new,” Wilber said about when he started out. “You don’t want to sound like you don’t know what you are doing. You really want to make it sound great, because this is the area you grew up in. More of the struggle was making it good for the listening audience. I think there was more pressure in wanting to make it good for the Northern Tier.”
Growing up there were plenty of people Wilber listened to on the radio, now he is working with many of them.
“All the people I work with at Wiggle are great,” Wilber said. “I grew up listening to Mike Powers and Kenny Lane doing sports. Joe Millard, I used to listen to call wrestling action for Wiggle. Now, Kenny and I still do a lot of games for Wiggle and the Bridge and Joe still does a match here and there. The guys I grew up listening to are the guys I now work with.”
One of the biggest challenges for Wilber when he started was not copying the voices he heard as a kid, and instead finding his own voice as a broadcaster.
“When I first started it was so nerve wracking to fine my niche,” Wilber said. “How do I go about this. I don’t think it was pressure, more wanting to keep a good standard of broadcasting that was set. Mike is very detail oriented, he is very good with his ear. He is very good at picking out things that don’t sound right. He’s good at offering up suggestions and critiques along the way and Kenny had his style as well. the main thing was to live up to the standard that was set, but finding my own niche and making broadcasting my own to.
“When you are just starting out, and trying to find your way and are the new guy on the block, it is nere wracking. There is pressure to fall in line. As time has gone on over the last 10 years or so I kind of myst made sports casting my own thing. I Have been that person that’s excitement draws in listeners. I hope people know if I’m the one broadcasting they are going to get an exciting couple hours of a game.”
For Wilber, broadcasting began nearly two decades ago.
“The first game I ever did was a softball game in the Spring of 2002, Canton and Cowanesque Valley and that was the first game,” he said. “It was sparingly, from time-to-time. A football game here and there, basketball here and there, and then starting to do them more regularly I would say 2005 on is when it started to pick up and they trusted me to take over the load of games. By a year or two later I was on the road to a lot of games. It’s been a wild last 18 years for sure.”
And, over those 18 years, Wilber has seen his style as a broadcaster change.
“Oh my gosh, I would say it is miles and miles difference from when I first started,” he said. “I was so nervous back in the day. I was so nervous about messing up and making sure I had notes about this and that and was ready to go. I was so concerned about perfection, I wanted everything to be perfect.
“As I’ve gone on, you learn it’s okay to mess up from time to time. You are going to slip and pronounce a name wrong. The one key that has always been preached to me amongst the boradcast years is you have to move on from it, as long as you keep the listeners engaged, they aren’t going to be nit picky. Keep it going and make it interesting. You learn things like that are going to happen and as you keep going along you fall into your own style.”
Some of the stuff Wilber had an idea on how to cover from the start, other things he’s had to learn over the years.
“Basically baseball and softball those are tendencies if you watched, you could pick up,” Wilber said. “I knew enough already on those sports to get through. Wrestling was by far the biggest challenge I have had among the sports I have covered consistently. One time we went into the soccer realm and if that goes along it will be another challenge. I can’t tell you the amount of hours spent watching Youtube videos about wrestling. I got heckled, it was in a good way, but a lot of people, especially in the Northern Tier, they know wrestling, you aren’t going to fool them.
“I have tried to split the difference between those who are the diehards and those who are tuning in to enjoy how their teams are doing. As long as they can tell you have a good knowledge, you have to find that good balance to not get too technical, because not everyone is the diehard. So, I’ve learned to split the difference between the two to appease both fan bases.”
One of the challenges over the years is making sure to get names right.
“There have been a lot of names along the ways you have to get the pronunciation of,” Wilber said. “As far as getting information and rosters and what not, that has never been that difficult of a thing. That’s a credit to the AD’s around here. Now that I’ve been around this area most of my life, I have developed a good rapport with most of the schools around here. A lot of good appreciation and thank you’s to schools for making my job easier on that front.”
There have been so many memories for Wilber over the years, staring before he got into broadcasting.
“I will give you the one as a fan growing up, when I was a freshman in high school that was the 97 wrestling season, even into the early 98 year,” Wilber said. “I was in the gym that night that the Canton wrestling team ended Wyalusing’s long winning streak. A roof most definitely was going to blow off a gymnasium that night. That was an evening if you were in that building, a wrestling match you’ll never forget.”
There have been a lot of memorable moments broadcasting games for Wilber, from teams winning titles, to crazy moments.
“As far as games I’ve broadcast, a lot of games I could go back and think a little bit,” Wilber said. “I would probably say one of my most memorable as far as broadcasting would be Troy’s district championship game for football. It’s very rare you get to a district championship for football, to see everything Troy overcame to get there that day, it was definitely one of the most memorable nights.”
When it came to crazy moments, one game, or multiple attempts at one game, stands out.
“This was I want to say 2006 softball year and it was the state playoffs and Canton I believe was playing Millersville at Blue Mountain,” Wilber said. “This was without a doubt the most unique press box I have ever been in. In part because they had the worst, must unstable ladder to climb in. What was worse you played two innings to start that game, then had it postponed and had to go back the next day. Then drove three hours again to Blue Mountain high school to play 30 minutes, because softball can go very fast. It was one of the more unique memories in my head.”
