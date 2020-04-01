What got you into officiating: I go into officiating because I love soccer. It has been a part of my life since I was a little kid.
How long have you been officiating: I’ve been at it for 8 years.
I know a lot of officials tend to be former athletes who like to stay involved in sports. Did you play sports growing up? If so what sports? I played soccer since the age 10 on an organized level. I only played soccer because it was difficult to dedicate that much time to more than one sport.
How much fun is it to stay around the sports and continue to be able to interact with coaches and athletes? It has been a privilege to be around local athletes and coaches. It is nice to see when a team or a player puts in a lot of time in the offseason and how it translates into their success in season.
How tough are times finding officials these days? There are seasons when we are short on referees.
With the shortage of officials, what does that mean in terms of travel, and schedules for you and other officials? Fortunately, in our chapter, we have individuals who are willing to cover the extra games. That means some of us have to travel greater distances to cover matches.
What’s one of the most rewarding things about officiating? I think the most rewarding part about officiating is seeing the excitement on young athletes when they reach their individual and team goals.
What’s one of the toughest things about officiating? Toughest thing is making fast correct decisions.
