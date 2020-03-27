Officials are an integral part of sports.
They may have to hear the scorn from fans, and athletes, but they keep the sports going.
At these times there is a shortage of officials at the high school level throughout Pennsylvania, and New York.
We will look at local officials, what got them into officiating, and why they love doing it.
Jack Young
Wrestling Official
What got you into officiating?
I’ve been an active wrestling official for 29 years. I always loved wrestling... my father officiated for some years and never had the thought of coaching, so I thought I would see what officiating was like.
I know a lot of officials tend to be former athletes who like to stay involved in sports. Did you play sports growing up? If so what sports?
I played football, baseball, I wrestled, ran track and then played a little basketball.
How much fun is it to stay around the sports and continue to be able to interact with coaches and athletes?
I really enjoy being around wrestling coaches! As in football, many wrestling coaches are incredible people! I’ve built some tremendous relationships with my football players and with wrestling, over the years, I’ve found that I’ve built some great relationships with wrestlers!
How tough are times finding officials these days?
With the shortage of officials, what does that mean in terms of travel, and schedules for you and other officials? Officiating wrestling is a little more demanding physically that some and I’m finding that out! Wrestling, like many, are low in numbers... we are working hard at recruiting. As the state interpreter, that is something I’m diligently working on.
What’s one of the most rewarding things about officiating?
The most rewarding thing is working with kids and the comradery and friendships built with fellow officials!
What’s one of the toughest things about officiating?
I think the toughest part of officiating is getting it right for the kids! Officiating any sport... you need to take pride in it and work hard at being on your A game every time you put on the stripes!
