What got you into officiating? My father has been official for as long as I can remember. At a young age, maybe 8 or 9, he started bringing me to games with him. I also enjoyed hanging with him and the other refs and, sometimes coaches, after games and getting candy and soda.
How long have you been officiating? I began officiating in high school at around age 17 as we, as players, were asked to help referee elementary basketball games. From there I refereed intermural games in college and the men’s leagues in Wyalusing and Towanda. I became officially licensed by the PIAA in 1994. So, I have been officiating for approximately 33 years.
I know a lot of officials tend to be former athletes who lik to stay involved in sports. Did you play sports growing up? If so, what sports? I played basketball and baseball in high school and then basketball at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.
How much fun is it to stay around the sports and be able to interact with coaches and players? I have found the bond of the sports community to be so powerful. I have made so many friends over the years and done so much business with many of the members of the refereeing/coaching community. I enjoy the interaction with the players, coaches and crowd (for the most part). Being a part of the game, feeling the energy of the crowd, the atmosphere….there is nothing like it. To still be able to put on a uniform at age 50 and run around the court with some amazing athletes…its an honor and something I don’t take for granted. The best part of officiating, in my opinion, is the relationships that are formed with your fellow referees. To still be able to work as a team, get some exercise, and make a little money…it’s a great combination.
How tough is finding officials these days? Finding new referees has been a challenge. I think there is a perception out there that you will be constantly abused and there will be no joy in the profession. I assure you that the feeling of satisfaction of a job well will far outweigh the nights that you feel defeated because the fans were unhappy over your performance. If you love the game of basketball, and want to stay apart of it, refereeing is a great option. As an alternative, coaching requires a much larger time commitment….practices 6 days a week….dealing with administrative duties and parents. Not to mention off season summer leagues and camps. While many of us spend time reviewing film and studying the rules, it is still a much smaller commitment compared to coaching.
With the shortage of officials, what does that mean in terms of travel, and schedules for you and other officials? With the shortage of officials we are now being asked to work up to 5 and 6 nights a week and, in some cases, work doubleheaders (JV & Varsity). This happens much more earlier in the year when Junior High and JV/Varsity are both going on. We are also asked at times to travel to the Western part of the NTL to help cover games for the Tioga County Chapter.
What is one of the most rewarding things about officiating? The most rewarding part of refereeing is definitely helping to mentor our younger officials and to seethem improve and get the opportunity to work big games.
What’s one of the toughest things about officiating? The toughest thing about officiating is probably trying to stay on top of my game mentally, night in and night out, when I start to get tired. I always want to give my best effort, but just like the athletes, my best sometimes isn’t as good as I’d like. My goal is to get it back on track the next game.
