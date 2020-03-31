Jimmy Shaw,
basketball, football, baseball, softball
Officials are an integral part of sports.
They may have to hear the scorn from fans, and athletes, but they keep the sports going.
At these times there is a shortage of officials at the high school level throughout Pennsylvania, and New York.
We will look at local officials, what got them into officiating, and why they love doing it.
Jimmy Shaw has been officiating in the area for four decades, and he has seen a lot in the sport. One thing he always wants fans to realize is that he’s trying to make the games go on, giving the sport officials, and he’s never the enemy of fans, coaches or players. “We are people to, we make mistakes, we are going to miss calls. Like we always say at meetings, we aren’t your enemies, we are in the sports to. Officials are not the bad guys. Every time there is a sporting event there are three teams on the field, the opponents and the officials. We are not enemies. I wish mainly fans would know we are not the enemies. We are there for kids and for sports. Obviously you couldn’t play games without officials,” Shaw said.
What got you into officiating? My dad and uncle were both officials and then my older brothers were so that’s how I got started.
How long have you been officiating? HIgh school I have been officiating since 1980. I do football, basketball, baseball and softball at HS level, I do basketball, football and softball in both Pa. and New York. Shortage in New York just like they do in Pa. I did women’s college a long time ago.
I know a lot of officials tend to be former athletes who like to stay involved in sports. Did you play sports growing up? If so what sports? That’s one of the other reasons I got involved. Basketball and baseball.
How much fun is it to stay around the sports and continue to be able to interact with coaches and athletes. It’s a lot of fun. That’s how you do stay connected, obviously you get older and you can’t play anymore, so it’s very fun.
How tough are times finding officials these days? Very tough. We recruit all teh time. I personally recruit all the time. I recruit officials. I say basketball official do you want to do softball or football. It’s tough because no one wants to get yelled at.
With the shortage of officials, what does that mean in terms of travel, and schedules for you and other officials? You have to be more flexible, you are working more. The assigner has the toughest job. You have to be a team player, and work with your assigner and help him out so the games can be played.
What’s one of the most rewarding things about officiating? That kids are able to play sports at all levels. Youth up to high school. If you didn’t have officials you wouldn’t be able to have organized games. I appreciated I had officials when I was growing up playing. That’s a way to give back.
What’s one of the toughest things about officiating? I would say the biggest thing is dealing with the fans, parents and coaches. That would be the biggest negative.
How much do you have to tune things out? You definitely have to tune it out because you have a job to do. You have to concentrate for the length you are doing it. You have a job to do and that’s what you need to do.
How much fun is it to officiate with your brothers? That is a lot of fun, and my son also officiates football with me, he’s the basketball coach at Sayre and baseball, he’s umpired baseball with me, not at the high school level. Being able to do it with my three brothers plus my two other brothers used to officiate.
How much fun is it when you have a crew with just you and your brothers? That’s a lot of fun having your brothers do it with you. We are able to pick on each other and have some fun, that’s a cool thing.
You have to have seen a lot of coaches, and athletes over the year: Absolutely, you go from Ray Raffin, Jack Young Sr., Miller Moyer that’s football specifically, that is a nice thing. A lot of the coaches now I officiated when they played. You have to have a good repoire with them to.
How important is it to get younger people into officiating? What we are trying to do is targeting high school and college athletes that are playing that sport. Have you ever given a thought to officiating. You played the sport and have knowledge of the sport. The PIAA did a thing in football season and I think statewide they think they are going to lose 20% of the officials this upcoming year. There are 14,000 something officials state wide in all sports. That’s a hard thing we aren’t going to be able to replace that 20% or their experience either.
How much do you like giving your experience to younger officials? That’s a fun thing, we have all had mentors in officiating, that’s what I try and do with the younger guys. Even the guys that have been there 5-10-15 years, always good to mentor younger officials and hopefully they will do that one day to.
