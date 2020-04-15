Officials are an integral part of sports.
They may have to hear the scorn from fans, and athletes, but they keep the sports going.
At these times there is a shortage of officials at the high school level throughout Pennsylvania, and New York.
We will look at local officials, what got them into officiating, and why they love doing it.
What got you into officiating? I got into officiating after I had been coaching boys’ varsity in the NTL for 7 years. I had coached 2 years at Mansfield High School and 5 years at Williamson High School. I had switch jobs and had moved to Elkland High School as the guidance counselor there. It was difficult to coach at Williamson and work at Elkland. I tried this for one season but found it was difficult to connect with my players off the court. I often connected with the players that I coached during the school day when I was working in the building that they were attending. I didn’t want to get out of the game completely, so I decided that I would take the test and become an official. The principal at Elkland at the time, Tom Butler, was an official and thought that this would be a great opportunity for me to stay in the game. As a coach, I knew that officiating was not an easy job and always respected what they did. So I started to officiate to stay involved in the game that had been so great to me and to stay active and get some exercise as well.
How long have you been officiating? I have been officiating basketball for 15 years. I started in the Tioga County Chapter where I officiated for 3 years. I then changed jobs and moved back to Bradford County, and have been in the Northern Tier Chapter for the past 12 years.
I know a lot of officials tend to be former athletes who like to stay involved in sports. Did you play sports growing up? If so what sports? I was a former athlete right here in the NTL at Troy High School. I played Little League baseball and elementary basketball when I was in elementary school. In high school I ran cross country, played baseball, and played basketball at Troy. I had some great opportunities in Troy by being on some great teams. I was a part of teams that won an NTL cross country title, qualified for districts twice in baseball, 2 NTL basketball titles, and 2 District IV AA basketball titles. I was blessed to play with many other great athletes during my tenure at Troy High School. After high school, I played basketball at the University of Pittsburgh @ Bradford for 4 seasons and was an assistant coach there for a year. As an adult, I also played in men’s modified and fast pitch softball leagues, and men’s basketball leagues. Sports have always been a big part of my life. I have enjoyed playing, watching, and officiating for most of my life. Basketball will always be my favorite sport. I have been involved in every basketball season as a player, coach, or official for the past 35 years.
How much fun is it to stay around the sports and continue to be able to interact with coaches and athletes? It is a lot of fun to continue to be a part of NTL sports. I enjoy interacting with the coaches and athletes. The game has changed a lot since I played in high school but the desire to win has not. Several of the coaches I played with or against in high school. It is always good to connect with people who I played with in the past. The players continue to get bigger, stronger, and more athletic each year. I like staying involved in the game so that I can see what the players and game looks like today. I have a 6 year old daughter, Maci, that I will encourage to play sports, and by being around the game, I can have a better idea of what she will need to do to improve her skills. By officiating I feel like I stay connected to the NTL and to high school sports that have been very good to em and have given me some great memories.
How tough are times finding officials these days? It is very hard to find new officials these days. We may get one or two new officials in our chapter each year but we also lose one or two each year due to retirement. I think at times it is a thankless job. I am a believer that good officials are often not noticed during a game. The officials are there to call the obvious violations, illegal contact, and give both teams an equal opportunity to win the game. Because it is a thankless job, and because not everyone always agrees with the calls that you make, this turns many people away from officiating. To me it is very rewarding and I feel it can be rewarding to others as well. I love working with less experienced officials and helping them become better officials while always trying to also learn from them. I think there is a fear by some that as an official, you are thrown in front of 500 screaming fans and two screaming coaches and do not have support. This is not the case. As officials we support each other. I encourage anyone who has an interest in staying active in sports or officiating to take the exam and do a job that can be extremely rewarding.
With the shortage of officials, what does that mean in terms of travel, and schedules for you and other officials? I am always willing to travel anywhere to officiate. I work in the Canton Area School District so I do not officiate varsity contests there or games that Canton is involved in. I live in Sayre, so games in Athens and Sayre are very convenient but I also travel to NEB, Wyalusing, Towanda, and Troy as well. I have also traveled to the West a few times in the past few seasons. I have officiated games at Williamson, Wellsboro, Liberty, and Mansfield, on a few occasions when the Tioga County Chapter has been short officials on some nights. I am also willing to work a JV and Varsity contest on the same evening. I did that a few times this past season to make sure that we had enough officials for all of our games. I am not like many of the other officials in my chapter in the fact that I only work 3 or 4 games a week. Many of them are working 5 or 6 nights a week and I know that can be tiring. I do not officiate when I have my daughter, so I limit the nights that I officiate. I feel that our time together is important, although I do take her to watch a game that I officiate one or two times a year. I am also willing to officiate at any level, whether that is elementary, Jr. High, JV, or Varsity. I believe that the more games that you work the more you see, and the better official you become. The shortage definitely allows officials to work as many games as they would want to.
What’s one of the most rewarding things about officiating? The most rewarding thing about officiating is being part of a team and at the end of the night knowing that every member of that team did their best. A thought goes through my head before every game that I want the officials to be the best team on the floor that night. I love stepping off the floor knowing that the whole team did the best that they could that night. Some nights are definitely better than others, but I strive to be the best that I can be that night, and push my team to be as well. It is rewarding to go home after a game, and know that I hustled, tried my best, got a good workout, and helped out our local high school athletes.
What’s one of the toughest things about officiating?
There are several things that are tough about officiating. One thing is to stay focused in games that are not close. Those games are often harder for me to officiate because I have to continually remind myself to stay focused. It is must easier to stay focused in a closely contested contest, but I want to be focused for all games so that the athletes and coaches are always getting the best of me. It is also tough as an official when you make a call that wasn’t a good call or miss a call that should have been made. I believe that you always have to be honest with players and coaches when these things take place. You can’t change a call that you have made but you can make a better call the next opportunity you get. I know as officials we want to have good games every night, but every night is not our best, and we always need to be honest with ourselves and continue to improve. It is very tough to go home after a game when I am questioning several calls that I made on a given night but it happens sometimes.
Overall, becoming an official is one of the best decisions that I have made. I enjoy staying active in NTL basketball and giving back to a sport that has given me so many great opportunities over the past 35 years. I enjoy working with other officials and being a part of a great team. I have realized that at my age I can no longer play basketball but I still love being part of the game in the role as official. I enjoy working with the other officials, coaches, and players. I have met a lot of great people through my experience of officiating, coaching, and playing here in the NTL. I wouldn’t trade my experiences for anything, and hope that someday my daughter, Maci, can gain the same types of feelings that I have from NTL sports. May this pandemic come to an end soon so that sports can resume and more NTL can gain experiences and memories that will last a lifetime.
