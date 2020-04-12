How long have you been officiating? 28 years later I am still at it ( basketball). Just completed my 26th soccer season last fall.
I know a lot of officials tend to be former athletes who like to stay involved in sports. Did you play sports growing up? If so what sports? I did play 3 sports in High School. Soccer , Basketball, and Baseball at SRU who merged with Athens back in 1990.
How much fun is it to stay around the sports and continue to be able to interact with coaches and athletes? It is a lot of fun being around the athletes and coaches.My work schedule never seemed to allow me to coach. Most coaches and officials respect each other and the jobs each are trying to do.
How tough are times finding new officials these days? It is very difficult in finding new officials. Former student athletes do not want to get involved. I think they see all the horror stories of being attacked, criticized , and blamed.
With the shortage of officials, what does that mean in terms of travel, and schedules for you and other officials? Travel and having to work every night of the week is very difficult in today’s officiating world. 2-3 nights a week was manageable and enjoyable when I first started. Now we are working every night of the week and sometimes twice on Saturdays it makes it very difficult physically as well as mentally. Throw in our mandatory state meetings we have to attend it puts a real strain on family.
What’s one of the most rewarding things about officiating? Post season is the most rewarding. Being called upon to officiate the League, District and State playoff games are the most rewarding. Being evaluated by your peers and state representatives is rewarding and very challenging.
What’s one of the toughest things about officiating? Toughest part is the schedule we have to maintain so all the games get played and the fans who have no clue as to the rules that need to be applied.
