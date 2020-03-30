RJ Baker, football/basketball official
Q: What got you into officiating?
A: Basically just to keep me in the game because I played all the sports.
Q: How long have you been officiating?
A: This is the first year I’ve done football and technically the first year I’ve done basketball.
Q: I know a lot of officials tend to be former athletes who like to stay involved in sports. Did you play sports growing up? If so what sports?
A: Football, basketball and baseball.
Q: How much fun is it to stay around the sports and continue to be able to interact with coaches and athletes?
A: It’s actually a lot of fun, I thought it would be 10 times worse than it is. You enjoy it as an official, you can intereact with the kids and the coaches.
Q: How tough are times finding officials these days?
A: It’s very, very tough obviously. There is no interest in it anymore, we can’t get younger kids involved. There is just no drive to be an official. The older officials reached out to me and got me involved. It’s hard to get younger kids involved in officiating, different era no one wants to do it anymore.
Q: With the shortage of officials, what does that mean in terms of travel, and schedules for you and other officials?
A: It makes it difficult, a lot of them have been doing it 30-40 years, they are reffing 3-4 games a night, we need younger officials so we can have the more experienced officials to do big games so they aren’t doing 4-5 games. When they are 5 nights a week they are exhausted. If we could get more officials it would be tremendous on them. For football we have gone to six man crews, because I think these high school coaches want six man crews, when you only have 22 referees in our chapter, you have to go to three nights a week, kind of takes away the Friday night theme. I don’t know what else to do. My part, I’m trying to recruit officials, because I know the younger generation.
Q: What’s one of the most rewarding things about officiating?
A: Interacting with other officials. I coached football, now that I’m an official I learned the other side of the game. The rules, there are more rules out there than most people think there is. I can learn from Jimmy Shaw, Timmy Shaw, I can learn from the older referees.
Q: What’s one of the toughest things about officiating?
A: I would say silencing everybody out. Silencing the crowd out, you hear a lot of chirping, it’s just the nature of the game. I think that kind of pushes the young kids away, they see the parents in the stands hollering at the officials, it is kind of intimidating. You have to have a different mindset to block that all out. You are going to take the heat for bad calls. we are human, we will make bad calls.
