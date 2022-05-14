ATHENS — The Towanda track and field teams competed at the NTL Coaches Invitational on Friday at Athens Area High School, and the boys came away with an 8th place finish with 44.5 points, while the girls took 3rd with 117.5 points.
The Black Knights came away with two first-place-finishes on Friday, one of them being defending high jump state champion Porschia Bennett in that event. Bennett made it look easy, not jumping until 5-feet and hitting three jumps in a row to end up with a jump of 5-feet-4-inches before saving her legs for a busy day of events for the senior.
Obviously, Bennett has her eyes set on bigger and better goals.
“I’m focusing on being way more consistent in high jump and getting my head mentally right,” Bennett said.
On the boys side, Mitchell Mosier captured the pole vault title with a jump of 12-feet, 6-inches.
“(Winning) feels good but I still got a lot to improve on for next year, coming back bigger and better,” Mosier said.
Placewinners on the track for the boys included Mosier placing 8th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.72, Justin Schoonover placing 4th in the 400 with a time of 56.03, Eric Mcgee took 4th in the two-mile with a time of 11:17.
Logan Lambert took 7th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.91, and Dan Storrs took 4th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.67. They competed in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, taking 7th in both.
In the field events, Mosier took 7th in the high jump with a jump of 5-feet, 4-inches, Logan Lambert took 3rd in the triple jump with a jump of 41-feet, 5-inches, and Bryant Greene took 4th in the javelin with a jump of 133-feet, 5-inches.
On the girls side in the track events, Anna Dunn took 3rd in the 100 with a time of 13.06, and Kelsea Allen-Smith took 5th with a time of 13.39. Dunn, Bennett, and Allen-Smith took 3rd, 5th, and 6th in the 200 with times of 27.26, 27.68 and 28.50,respectively.
In the 400, Dunn, Bennettand Allen-Smith took 2nd, 3rd and 8th with times of 1:00.95, 1:04.18, and 1:05.04, respectively. In the 100 hurdles, Kelci Carle took 4th in 17.52, and Eliza Fowler took 6th in 17.80. In the 300 hurdles, Fowler and Carle took 2nd and 4th with times of 51.31 and 52.63, respectively. Towanda competed in the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay and took 3rd and 4th in those events.
In the field events, Fowler took 6th with a jump of 4-feet, 4-inches, Bennett took 2nd in the long jump with a jump of 15-feet, 10.5-inches, and Hannah Ryck and Eliza Fowler took 4th and 5th in the triple jump with leaps of 32-feet, 1-inches and 31-feet, 8-inches. In the pole vault, Lexi Lamphere and Sidney Bride took 5th and 8th with jumps of 6-feet-6 and 6-feet, Hannah Risch took 3rd in the discus with a throw of 83-feet, 10-inches, and Kaitlyn Nonnemacher took 8th with a throw of 83-feet, 1-inch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.