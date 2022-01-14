LIBERTY — Porschia Bennett scored 26 points as she led the Towanda girls basketball team to a 48-16 victory over North Penn-Liberty on Thursday night.
Towanda shut out North Penn-Liberty 17-0 in the first quarter.
Bennett scored eight points in the first quarter and Manchester scored six of her 14 total points.
Once again, the Lady Black Knights dominated in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Mounties 16-4.
Bennett scored 10 points and Manchester had six.
Elizabeth Ritchie scored a team-high nine points for North Penn-Liberty.
Towanda next hosts Wyalusing on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
