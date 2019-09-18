Benton (373) edged out North Penn-Mansfield (375) and Towanda (378) in non-league golf action at Eagles Mere Country Club Tuesday.
CV’s Austin Outman (73) earned medalist honors, nabbing four birdies during the day.
Towanda’s Tyler Hawley (79) was second, hitting 12 pars, with teammate Will Pitcher carding a 93. Also for the Knights Kourtney Dunn shot 102, Garrett Chapman had 104, Ryan Elliott notched a 107 and Evan Hughes shot 120.
Alex Stein and Andrew Green both shot 90 for the Tigers with Reece White scoring a 95. Ethan Weiskopff had 100 and Curtis Craig notched a 104.
Sayre’s Gavin Blair was fourth with an 84 while teammate Kannon VanDuzer shot 94. Dylan Seck carded a 104.
Troys’ Hayden Dewey had 94 and Sullivan County’s Braeden Bedford shot 100.
