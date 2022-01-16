WYALUSING — The visiting Benton Tigers won 8 of 12 bouts on their way to a 48-21 win over Wyalusing in a non-league wrestling dual on Saturday.
The match started with both teams accepting forfeits — Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr at 113 and Benton’s Cole Rooker at 120 — to make it 6-6.
Benton’s Dylan Granahan earned a 7-2 decision over Ayden Hunsinger at 126 to put the Tigers up 9-6.
Ethan Kolb made it 15-6 when he pinned Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken in the first period of their 132-pound bout.
The Tigers would score their third straight win on the mat when Caden Temple pinned Owen Hadlock in 3:22 to make it 21-6.
Skyler Manahan stopped the bleeding for Wyalusing when he picked up a 7-0 decision over Remington Morrow at 145 to make it 21-9.
Benton’s Evan Brokenshire responded with a 7-3 decision over Hunter Manahan at 152 to increase the Tigers’ lead to 24-9.
At 160, Wyalusing’s Jordan Lamb scored a first-period fall over Nick Stevens to cut the lead to 24-15.
Benton got back-to-back wins from Nolan Lear and Jake Bobersky. Lear was a winner by fall over Brian Arnold at 172, while Bobersky pinned Alex Hunsinger at 189 to extend the Benton lead to 36-15 with three bouts left.
Wyalusing would get six more points when Nick Woodruff accepted a forfeit at 215 to make it 36-15, but Benton won the final two bouts by fall.
Andrew Wolfe pinned Zach Fenton at 285 and Seth Kolb was a winner by fall against Evan Johnson at 106.
Wyalusing will visit Athens on Tuesday for a huge NTL showdown.
