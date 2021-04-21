ATHENS — The Athens boys and girls notched a pair of track and field wins on Tuesday.
For the boys Athens beat NEB 107-24 and Canton 97-44. Canton beat NEB 79-54. For the girls Athens beat NEB 114-20 and Canton 110-32. Canton beat NEB 80-20.
For the girls in the triple jump Athens’ Mya Thompson won at 30-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammates Emma Bronson and Cassy Friend.
In the 100 meters Emma Roe and Hannah Walker of Athens tied for first in 13.90 followed by Canton’s Laci Niemczyk.
Roe won the 200 in 28.91, followed by Niemczyk and Friend and Roe won the 400 in 1:05.15, followed by Niemczyk and Natalie Kapichok of Canton.
Bronson won the 800 in 2:35.62, followed by Canton’s Camille McRoberts and Melanie Shumway of NEB and the same trio went 1-2-3 in the 1600 with Bronson’s winning time being 5:43.07.
Bronson won the 3200 in 13:51.37 followed by Athens’ Cailyn Conklin.
Athens’ Emily Henderson won the 100 hurdles in 21.11 followed by teammate Shelby Morris and Walker won the 300 hurdles in 50.88 followed by Henderson.
Henderson, Thompson, Friend and Walker won the 400 relay in 56.34 and Henderson, Roe, Thompson and Walker won the 1600 relay in 4:41.35. Canton won the 3200 relay in 13:26.65.
Morris won the high jump at 3-feet, 6-inches and Athens’ Emily King won the pole vault at 5-feet, 6-inches followed by Morris.
Thompson won the long jump at 15-feet, 4 1/2-inches followed by Friend and Canton’s Kaydee Larcom.
Reagan Kelley of Canton won the shot at 28-feet, 9-inches, followed by NEB’s Emma Neuber and Athens’ Olivia Bartlow.
Paige Howell of NEB won the discus at 94-feet, 1-inch, followed by Bartlow and Emma Pernaselli of Athens.
Pernaselli won the javelin at 84-feet, 9-inches, followed by Howell and Kelley.
For the boys in the triple jump Canton’s Caiden Williams won at 38-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by teammate Isaiah Niemczyk and Brendan Jones of Athens.
Athens’ Jaden Wright won the 100 in 12.51 followed by teammate Daniel Horton and Richard Palmer of NEB.
Athens’ Joey Toscano won the 200 in 26.02, followed by teammates John Ayers and Horton.
Ryan Lasusa of Athens won the 400 in 55.84 followed by Isaiah NIemczyk and Kyle Anthony of Athens.
Athens’ Justin Lynch won the 800 in 2:15.33, followed by Canton’s Hunter Ostrander and Athens’ Ethan Denlinger.
Athens’ Connor Dahl won the 1600 in 4:56.31 followed by teammates Matt Gorsline and Sander Bertsch.
Gorsline won the 3200 in 11:17.60, followed by Dahl and Anthony.
Austin Kithcart of NEB won the 110 hurdles in 20.18 followed by Athens’ Carter Jones and Brendan Jones.
Athens’ Levi Kuhns won the 300 hurdles in 51.87, followed by teammates Brendan Jones and Ryan Thompson.
Kohl Bastion, Derek Atherton-Ely, Ben Knapp and William Colton of Canton won the 400 relay in 54.97 and Lynch, Anthony, Lasusa and Dahl won the 1600 relay for Athens in 3:51.88, while Delinger, Nate Prickitt, Bertsch and Lynch won the 3200 relay in 9:52.82.
Williams of Canton won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches and Hunter Ostrander of Canton won the pole vault at 8-feet.
Niemczyk won the long jump at 18-feet, 11 1/2-inches, followed by Athens’ Connor Brown and Toscano.
Asher Ellis of Athens won the shot at 44-feet, 4-inches, followed by NEB’s Daniel Seeley and Dan Williams and in the discus Ellis won at 139-feet, 7-inches, followed by Seeley and Williams, while in the javelin Ellis won at 150-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Williams and Atherton-Ely.
GIRLS: Wyalusing 102, NP-Mansfield 42 BOYS: Wyalusing 115.67-32.33
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron set a new school record in the 100 meters with a time of 11.0 in the win.
Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold was second and Jackson Brion of NPM third in the 100. Olivia Haley of Wyalusing won the 100 in 13.1 followed by teammates Hannah Ely and Layla Botts.
Alex Hunsinger of Wyalusing won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches for the boys followed by teammate Alex Boyd.
For the girls Marie Scarborough of Wyalusing won at 7-feet, followed by teammates Priscilla Newton and Taylor Spencer.
Ruth Weaver of Wyalusing won the 100 hurdles in 21.8 followed by NPM’s Tierney Patterson and Abram Bennett of Wyalusing won the discus at 105-feet, 4-inches, followed by Daniel Bates and Gaven Sexauer of NPM.
For the girls’ discus Patterson of NPM won at 71-feet, 1-inch, followed by Wyalusing’s Brooklyn Milne and Marissa Johnson and Wyalusing’s Darevin Curlee won the 110 hurdles in 18.6, followed by teammate Nolan Colbrin and Sam Ruth of NPM.
Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing won the 800 for the boys in 2:08, followed by teammate Josh Stoddard and Trenton Dawson of NPM and in the girls’ 800 Catherine Brown of Wyalusing won in 2:38 followed by NPM’s Ella Farrer and Sierra Allen of Wyalusing.
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing won the boys’ high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammates Ethan Lewis and Nolan Oswald and for the girls the Rams’ Ely won at 4-feet, 8-inches, followed by teammates Madison Armitage and Newton.
Wyalusing’s Botts, Kasey Kerin, Brown and Haley won the girls’ 1600 relay in 4:44 and for the boys Wyalusing won in 3:59 with a team of Curlee, Travis Bahl, Ethan Lewis and Hiduk.
Jacob Palfreyman of Wyalusing won the shot at 41-feet, 6-inches, followed by NPM’s Brody Burleigh and Daniel Bates.
For the girls Patterson won at 27-feet, 8-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Johnson and Ara Furry of NPM.
Curlee won the 300 hurdles for the boys in 48.3 followed by Nolan and Weaver won for the girls in 1:07.
Wyalusing’s 3200 relay won for the boys in 11:05 with a team of Petlock, Stoddard, Hiduk and Curlee and the girls team of Kayla Beebe, Carina Beebe, Brown and Allen won in 12:26.
Hiduk won the 1600 in 4:43, followed by Noah Shedden of NPM and Petlock and Addison Farrer of NPM won for the girls in 6:10, followed by Carina and Kayla Beebe.
Oswald won the triple jump for the boys at 35-feet, 6 1/2-inches, followed by Cobb and Alex Hunsinger of Wyalusing and Newton won for the girls at 29-feet, 2-inches followed by Botts and NPM’s Darby Stetter.
Wyalusing’s girls’ 400 relay of Ely, Mia Wilcox, Haley and Botts won in 54.6 and the boys won in 54.6 with a team of Arnold, Oswald, Anthony Rohan and Cameron.
Bahl won the 400 in 59.5 followed by Hunsinger and NPM’s Jett Harold and Kerin won the girls’ 400 in 1:11..3 followed by Shaniya Sparrow and Sidney Landis of NPM.
Cameron won the 200 in 23.2, followed by teammate Riley Slocum and Daniel Lawrence of NPM and Haley won for the girls in 27.8, followed by Landis and Sophia Domech of NPM.
Shedden won the 3200 in 10:51, followed by Petlock and Evan Johnson of Wyalusing and Carina Beebe won for the girls in 14:00 followed by NPM’s Madalyn Farrer.
Brion won the long jump at 17-feet, 5-inches, followed by Oswald and Cobb and Stetter won for the girls at 12-feet, 10-inches, followed by Newton and Spencer.
Burleigh won the boys’ javelin at 133-feet, followed by Bennett and Sexauer and Johnson won for the girls at 72-feet, 4-inches, followed by Patterson and Wilcox.
BOYS: Montgomery 82, Towanda 68 GIRLS: Montgomery 76, Towanda 74
Porschia Bennett had another huge high jump day for Towanda winning at 5-feet, 6-inches.
In the boys’ pole vault Mitchell Mosier of Towanda won at 9-feet, followed by teammates Cody Griffith and Nick Place.
Olivia Sparbanie of Towanda won for the girls at 7-feet, followed by teammates Ari Strickland and Ava Gannon.
Justin Schoonover of Towanda won the 100 in 11.6, and Towanda’s Dillon Gallagher was third.
For the girls Montgomery swept the top two spots and Towanda’s Mikenna Shafer was third.
Hannah Ryck of Towanda won the 100 hurdles in 19.5 followed by teammate Kelci Carle.
John Schoonover of Towanda won the discus at 104-feet, 2-inches, followed by teammate Alex Perez.
Hannah Risch of Towanda won the discus at 82-feet, 4-inchs and Erin Barrett of Towanda was third.
Towanda’s Logan Lambert won the 110 hurdles in 18.2 followed by teammates Place and Elias Schrawder.
Eliza Fowler of Towanda was third in the 800 and Mosier won the boys’ high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches.
Towanda’s Jared Gunther won the shot at 35-feet, 8 1/4-inches and Perez was second and Barrett won for the girls at 22-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Risch and Ryck.
Lambert was second and Schoonover third in the boys’ 300 hurdles and Ryck was second and Carle third in the girls’ 300 hurdles.
Towanda’s boys’ 3200 relay won in 10:07 and the girls won in 12:00.
Eric McGee of Towanda was second in the 1600 and for the girls Madison Nonemacher was third.
Lambert won the triple jump at 37-feet, 9 1/2-inches and Jarayke Worthington was third. Ryck won for the girls at 29-feet, 1 3/4-inches.
Towanda’s boys’ 400 relay won in 47.9.
Logan Anderson of Towanda won the javelin at 130-feet, 6-inches followed by Schoonover and for the girls Barrett was second followed by Nonemacher.
Mason Hartmann of Towanda was third in the boys’ 400 and Bennett won for the girls in 1:03.9 and Fowler was third.
Gallagher won the boys’ 200 in 25.2 and Teagan Irish was third.
Bennett won the girls’ 200 in 27.8.
Nate Spencer of Towanda won the 3200 in 13:15.6 and for the girls Lillie Morse won in 15:29.5 and Nonemacher was third.
Washington won the long jump at 16-feet, 7-inches, followed by Irish and for the girls Shafer was second and Sparbanie third.
BASEBALL Sayre 16, CV 1
SAYRE — The Sayre baseball team received six days of rest early in the season after they defeated Northeast Bradford 24-0 in an offensive showcase last Wednesday. On Tuesday, they picked up right where they left off to explode in an eight-run first inning to take down the Cowanesque Valley Indians at Riverfront Park by a score of 16-1 in a game that was called in the third inning.
“We had a little bit of a break, so I didn’t know what to expect, but we hit the ball hard again so I’m happy for that,” said Sayre Head Coach Jamie VanDuzer. “They keep putting the ball in play and that’s been the recipe for success so far.”
The hitting got going right away for the Redskins in the bottom of the first as the team recorded four runs before they had an out on the board. Both Horton Brothers scored in that four-run stretch as Brayden Horton finished the game with one hit while Luke had three as well as three RBI.
Four more runs came later in the inning as the hits continued to pile in. Zach Moore and Kannon VanDuzer both scored for the Redskins which helped them carry an 8-0 lead into the second inning.
Sayre gave up just one run in the second and tacked on another five in their half to hold a 13-1 lead. One inning later in the bottom of the third, Sayre added just three more, but that would be the nail in the coffin for the Indians as the game was called to secure the 15-run win for Sayre.
Luke Horton’s three hits and three RBI lead the Sayre bats as Jake Burgess and Jordan Goodrich also contributed to the Sayre offense with three runs each. Zach Garrity and Kannon VanDuzer followed behind Luke Horton with two RBI a piece.
David Northrup had another impressive day on the mound as he pitched all three innings for the home squad with 41 pitches thrown. He allowed just one hit and one run to CV while also striking out five batters.
Cowanesque Valley threw a total of 122 pitches between three different players on the mound in just 2 ⅔ innings. The team also recorded seven errors in the contest.
Wyalusing 4, Wellsboro 3
Trehnon Hugo scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh as Wyalusing saw a lead slip away, but still came back to win on Tuesday.
Wellsboro broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with a pair of runs.
However, Wellsboro scored two in the seventh to tie the game at three before the Rams winner.
Blake Morningstar continued his dominant pitching this year, striking out 14 in 6 1/3 innings. Jacob Buryn closed out the win with a strikeout among his two outs.
Bruyn, Spencer Krewson and Hunter Moss had two hits each, Bruyn a double. Krewson scored a run.
Hugo had a double and scored a run and Chase Houser had a hit and scored a run.
Kevin VandeMark had a hit and scored a run and Caden English had a hit and an RBI.
Cameron Brought had three hits for Wellsboro and Isaac Keane had a double and an RBI.
Darryn Callahan, Kaeden Mann and dylan Abernathy had hits. Brock Hamblin, Callahan and Caden Smith scored runs.
Zach Rowland struck out five in 6 1/3 innings and Callahan pitched after him.
NP-Mansfield 6, Athens 5
Coleman Jeliff got a walk-off hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the Tigers, scoring Derek Litzelman with the game-winning run.
Blaise Deitrich struck out four in four innings and Noah Spencer struck out five over the final three innings.
Jeliff had two hits. Spencer, Deitrich, Logyn Choplosky, Bryan Bogazyk, Litzelman, Cameron Fabian, Hunter Thompson and Karson Dominick all had hits. Deitrich drove in three runs.
Choplosky’s hit was a double and Dominick, Litzelman, Fabian and Deitrich scored runs, while Spencer scored twice.
Karter Rude had a hit and scored a run for Athens and Caleb Nichols scored a run, while Cameron Sullivan scored a run and Mason Lister had a double.
Gage Warner had a hit and scored a run for Athens.
Canton 14, Williamson 10
Canton pounded out 14 hits in the win.
Carter Route had three hits, with a double and three RBI in the win.
Hudson Ward, Cam Bellows and Joel Schoonover all had two hits. Schoonover and Bellows scored two runs and Ward had three RBI and two runs scored.
Hayden Ward, Chance Davis, Bailey Ferguson, Cooper Kitchen and Brendan Matthews had hits.
Davis scored a run, Ferguson scored two runs, Kitchen had an RBI and Matthews had an RBI and two runs scored.
Weston Bellows had an RBI and scored a run and Gavin Morse and Evan Landis scored runs.
Kitchen started and struck out five and Connor Baillie, Schoonover and Route combined to strike out three.
Glenn Davis had three hits, with a double for Williamson, driving in two and scoring a run.
Cody Fleming had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored and Gabe Kauffman had two hits, with a triple, a run scored and two RBI.
Devin O’Dell had two hits, a double, an RBI and a run scored and Erik Berkan had two hits and scored two runs.
Owen Gontarz and Seth Zimmerman each had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Ayden Sprauge had an RBI and Wesley Carleton scored two runs.
Gontarz struck out two for Williamson.
Troy 8, Towanda 7
Troy scored five in the seventh to rally for the win.
Gavin Cohick had a two-run double to put the Trojans ahead in the top of the seventh to cap the big inning.
Down 3-2 Towanda, scored four in the sixth to go up 6-3. Troy got five to take the 8-6 lead, and Towanda got a run back, but couldn’t complete the comeback in the bottom of the seventh.
Cohick had three hits, an RBI and a run scored and Caleb Binford had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Morgan Madigan had a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Kory Schucker had a double and an RBI.
Justice Chimics had a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Evan Short had a hit and scored a run, while William Steele scored a run.
Madigan struck out three in three innings and Short struck out three in four innings.
Owen Clark had three hits for Towanda, scoring a run.
Benjamin Haven Fee, Mason Johnson and Alex Bowman all had two hits, Bowman a double. Haven Fee and Johnson each scored a run and had an RBI and Bowman had an RBI.
Evan Johnson had a double and two RBI and Garrett Chapman had a hit and scored a run, Will Pitcher had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, Octavious Chacona had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Ethan Sparrow had a hit and scored a run.
Sparrow struck out four in six innings and Pitcher struck out one in the final inning.
SOFTBALL
Wyalusing 6, Wellsboro 5
Just as the baseball team walked off with a win on Tuesday against Wellsboro, so did the softball team.
With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh Jenelle Johns hit her second home run of the game to lift the Rams to the win.
In her first varsity season Johns now has three home runs this year. The thing is, the Rams have played just two games on the season.
Wellsboro jumped out early on Tuesday and led 4-0 in the top of the first, but Wyalusing got three runs in the third to cut the deficit to one.
Johns first home run, a two-run shot, gave Wyalusing a 5-4 lead, but Jordyn Abernathy homered for the Hornets in the top of the seventh to tie the game before Johns won it.
Johns had the two home runs and three RBI and Sydney Friedlander had two hits and an RBI.
Laci Norton, Callie Bennett, Hailey Jayne and London Edwards all had hits, Jayne a double. Jayne scored two runs and Norton and Bennett scored.
Jayne struck out five on the mound, walking none.
Kerrah Clymer continued her strong start to the year for the Hornets with three hits, a triple and a run scored and Abernathy and Chelsie English had two hits each with home runs for the Hornets.
Clymer struck out eight on the mound.
Emma Coolidge had a two-run double in the first inning followed by an English two-run home run for the early Wellsboro lead.
Jena Boyce and Maddie Boardas had hits for Wellsboro and Rylie Boyce had a double.
Canton 21, Williams 4, 4 innings
Sara Saar had one of the best hitting games in recent memory in the NTL, blasting a grand slam and a three-run home run, for nine RBI in a win.
Saar also had a double and scored three runs.
Molly Ward had a pair of hits, with a double and scored three runs and Emmi Ward had two hits and scored two runs.
Keri Wesneski had a triple and scored two runs and Katie Shay had a hit and scored three runs.
Jillian Shay had a hit and scored three runs and Allyson Butcher had a hit and scored two runs.
Alexis Baldwin had two hits, with a double, and two runs scored and Rachel Martin had a hit and scored a run.
Emmi Ward and Jillian Shay had three RBI, Molly Ward and Baldwin had two and Wesneski had an RBI in the game.
Troy 5, Towanda 4, 9 innings
The Trojans scored a run in the ninth inning to pick up the victory on Tuesday.
In the ninth inning Taylor Williams singled and singles by Tyra Williams and Lexi Steele brought her home with the winning run.
Rachel Kingsley had two hits, with a double and Lexi Steele had two hits.
Tyra Williams, Olivia Tate, Arian Wilcox and Taylor Williams all had hits.
Tate had an RBI and scored three runs, Wilcox had two RBI, Tyra and Taylor Williams scored runs.
Steele struck out 11 on the mound.
Jocelyn Bennett had three hits, and an RBI for Towanda and Shaylee Greenland and Brea Overpeck had two hits each, Overpeck a double. Greenland had an RBI and Overpeck scored a run.
Lizzy Matera had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Saige Greenland and Shaye Ackley scored runs.
Maddie Maynard struck out a career-high 14 forTowanda in the loss.
Athens 5, NP-Liberty 3
Addy Repsher had a strong start on the mound for Athens and Caydence Macik got the Wildcats out of trouble in the fourth with an inning ending ground out and then pitched three innings of shutout relief to get the win.
Harley Sullivan had a hit and scored two runs for Athens and Audrey Hatch had a hit and scored two runs.
Macik had two hits, with a double, and three RBI.
Aliyah Butler had a hit and an RBI and Mallory Mummert had a hit and scored a run, while Megan Collins had two hits.
Megan Spohn had two hits, with a home run, an RBI and a run scored for NP-Liberty.
Mollie Hall had a hit for NPL and McKenzie Tice and Hayley Ridge added hits.
Peyton Chapel had a hit and Alexa Kshir had three hits, with a run scored and a double.
CV 20, Sayre 0, 4 innings
Mackenzie Surine threw a no hitter over the four inning win, striking out seven for CV.
Makayla Vargeson had two hits, with a triple and scored two runs in the game.
Katie Adams had three hits and scored three runs and Megan Hoopes had a hit and scored twice.
Abby Ackley had a hit and scored three runs.
Maddie Millard had two hits and scored two runs and Ruby Sherman had two hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Megan Hyde had a hit and scored two runs and Tabbitha Piper had a hit and scored a run, while Autumn Outman had a pair of hits and scored two runs.
