TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights girls basketball team had last year’s runner-up in District IV Class AAA right where they wanted them in the first half of the district semifinal game. They held a 29-21 advantage over Loyalsock with just over two minutes remaining in the first half, while only holding the visiting Lancers to two-made field goals in the second quarter.
That was when third-seeded Loyalsock, one of the best shooting teams in District IV, woke up. From that point, they outscored the second-seeded Black Knights 44-19 to end the game with a 65-48 victory and a trip to their third straight district title game.
That effectively sent the Black Knights home in a historical season that included an undefeated league record, and their second straight NTL crown.
“Loyalsock is a really good team, and we knew the run was coming at halftime,” said Towanda head coach Rob Gentile. “Our plan was to attack and at the end of the day they played really good defense. We knew going in we were going to give our best effort, and we did that so I’m very proud of them for competing with one of the best teams in the district.”
The Towanda offense came out swinging in the first half, as they were able to knock down shots off Loyalsock’s zone defense. The Lancers double-teamed sophomore Paige Manchester for the majority of the game, allowing Towanda to find the extra pass and take the open shot. Loyalsock ended the quarter on an 8-0 run at the end of the quarter to take a two-point lead going into the second quarter.
The Black Knights made a run of their own six field goals, taking the eight-point lead that would eventually slip away. Despite holding the Lancer’s to two made field goals, the home team only held a 29-26 advantage at the break.
Manchester hit another three early in the third quarter, allowing her team to cling on to a 37-34 lead until the Lancers ended the game with a 31-11 run thanks to their speedy guard play in transition, and the ability to shoot the deep ball.
Towanda was also called for 26 total team fouls in the contest, leading seniors, Erin Barrett, Ally Hurley, and Amanda Horton to all foul out in the final quarter. Twenty-five of Loyalsock’s 65 points came from the charity stripe as they made 25 of their 42 foul shots to secure the 17-point road victory.
“I told the kids at the half that I thought we fouled too many times, and unfortunately we didn’t do better in the second half,” Gentile noted. “Overall, I thought we played good defense, but they’re well-coached and made some adjustments in the second half.”
Loyalsock’s Cassie Gee led all scorers in the contest with 24, while knocking down four three-pointers. Mia Patterson chipped in 16 points, 10 of which coming from the free-throw line while Sophia Gardner contributed 11 points in the semifinal win.
Manchester paced the Black Knights with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Junior Porschia Bennett netted 13 points, while dishing out three steals as well. Senior Erin Barrett finished her career as a Black Knight by hauling in five rebounds to go along with two blocks, two steals and four points.
“In my opinion, I think Manchester established herself as one of the best players in the district tonight. She played outstanding and she wasn’t feeling the greatest either,” Gentile added. “When the opposing coach who has a really good defensive team and has to put two or three players on you, you know you’re good.”
Towanda finishes the 2021 season with a semifinal exit to go along with a 19-2 record. The team will lose five seniors after this year while also returning three starters. Loyalsock will now advance to their third straight District IV Class AAA title game where they will travel to Williamsport for a Saturday contest at noon against top-seeded Bloomsburg.
“This team taught me a lot about patience and trust this year, and that is certainly something I will never forget,” said Gentile.
