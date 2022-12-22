Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.