WYALUSING — The Athens Wildcats outscored Wyalusing 40-17 in the second half on Wednesday evening as they turned a six-point game at halftime into a 68-39 blowout win over the host Rams in an NTL Large School showdown.

Athens outscored Wyalusing 18-11 in the first quarter, but the Rams held an 11-10 edge in scoring in the second to make it a tight 28-22 game at the break.