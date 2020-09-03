Chaz Owens, the son of former Syracuse All-American Billy Owens, has joined the men’s basketball program, according to Coach Jim Boeheim.
Owens, who spent the past year at Scotland Campus (Pa.) in a post-graduate program, played scholastically for two seasons each at Wissahickon High School (Pa.) and The Shipley School (Pa.).
He played for Coach Kyle Wilson at Wissahickon as a freshman and sophomore. Owens’ 2015-16 campaign included 14 appearances with the Trojans. A year later he became a regular for the Wissahickon squad that produced a 15-12 record. Owens capped the season with 30 points and seven rebounds in a 54-50 triumph against West Chester Rubin the District 1 Class A Play-offs.
Owens enrolled at Shipley for the 2017-18 academic year and joined Coach Phil D’Ambrosio’s club. The Gators were 14-13 and lost in the second round of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PAISAA) State Playoffs. Owens averaged 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. He and the Gators were 20-6 in his senior campaign and reached the second round of the Association (PAISAA) State Playoffs. Owens averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He had a season-best 20 rebounds when Shipley defeated Friends Central, 72-53. Owens’ top offensive showing was a 20-point effort in a 56-27 triumph against Barrack Hebrew.
Owens was coached by Chris Chaney at Scotland Campus. Chaney has guided more than 140 players who went on to play Division I college basketball.
Billy Owens remains one of the highest profile recruits in Syracuse hoop history. He was a two-time All-American with the Orange, including consensus honors in 1991. The BIG EAST Conference Player of the Year in 1990-91, Owens tallied 1,840 career points in just three seasons at Syracuse. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the third overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft. Owens spent 10 seasons in the NBA and played with six different teams.
