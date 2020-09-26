BLOSSBURG — The legs of Caleb “Big Play” Binford helped the Troy Trojans rally from an early deficit for a 34-21 victory over North Penn Mansfield at Jones Memorial Stadium in Blossburg’s Island Park.
The Trojans looked like they would be out in front first after Binford zipped and cut across the field on an 80-yard scamper for a score only to have it negated by a holding call. Three plays later, facing a fourth-and-one, Troy handed off to Binford and the Panther defense held tough at the 29-yard line.
On the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, Colton Litzelman lobbed a pass to Noah Spencer on the one.
Three plays later, on fourth-and-goal from the two, Bryan Bogaczyk punch the ball in for a 7-0 lead after Kevin Alexander added the point after.
On the Trojan’s next series, they punted, giving NP-Mansfield great field position after Spencer returned the ball 25 yards. Litzelman went to work, hitting Koleton Roup for four and six yards before tossing a 31-yard touchdown strike to Kohen
Lehman to lead 14-0.
Troy answered on their next possession with Big-Play Binford. The senior back took a pitch as raced left before cutting back and out-running everyone 49 yards for a score. No flags. The Panthers’ Spencer blocked the PAT.
The defense battled back and forth until Troy’s final possession of the half when they put the ball in the hands of Damien Landon. The junior carried the ball seven times on the drive and scored on a 3-yard run.
The two-point conversion failed and North Penn-Mansfield led at the half: 14-12.
Big-Play Binford proved he has all the tools on the Trojans’ first possession of the second half. He rumbled up the middle, shaking tackles, before hitting the open field on a 32-yard run for a score. Binford also scored on the conversion as Troy took their first lead of the game with twenty unanswered points.
The Panthers’ went to the air on their next series with Litzelman completing eight passes with occasional runs by Roupp and Lehman. Roupp also caught four off the passes for 35 yard while Brandon Thompson add two: one for 18 yards and another on a 6-yard catch in the endzone as NP-Mansfield closed out the quarter with a 21-20 lead.
The lead did not last long. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Dom Ayers hit Ridge Spencer in the flat for a 76-yard score. Binford added the two-point conversion with a scamper up the middle.
Troy added to their lead on their next possession Binford scored from 28-yards out for the final tally of 34-21. Late in the game, Binford added 56-yard run for a score only to have it negated by another holding call.
Binford finished the game with 29 carries for 201 yards on the ground with runs of 80 and 56 touchdown runs called back on penalties. He added three touchdowns and two conversions. Landon finished with 110 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Litzelman led the Panthers with 190 yards on 18-for-26 passing for two TDs.
Next week the Trojans host the Sayre Redskins while North Penn-Mansfield was scheduled to play Canton, who can’t play the game.
