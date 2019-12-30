With one final game left before conference play Binghamton’s head coach Tommy Dempsey was properly hoping to keep the Bearcats from looking past local Hartwick College. At the beginning one might had thought that as the Div. 3 school from up I 88 was able to stay with the Bearcats early. Hartwick clung on to a 17-16 lead with 7:41 to go in the first half but then after a 11-2 run Binghamton never looked back as the Bearcats cruised to a 98-45 rout.
After a 15 point lead at the half (36-21) Binghamton brushed off any rust and exploded for 62 second half points on the way to the easy win.
The future for Binghamton may look brights as they were lead by freshman guards Dan Petcash with 25 points and Brenton Mills with 23.
Despite the slow start Bearcats head coach Tommy Dempsey was happy with the results.
“I thought the performance overall was choppy, we had some really good moments and then moments when we were flat. I thought Hartwick came in and played really good defense against us for the first 15 minutes or so then we were able to get some separation. Late in the half Hartwick came out and got it back to single digits, after that we were able to overwelm them with our athleticism. We settled in, guys started making their shots. We were stagnate with their zone early in the game and one we settled in and started getting quality shots we were able to open it up,” Dempsey said.
BU Coach Dempsey offered his comments about the growth of his two young freshmen Petcash and Mills. “They were great today, we have a really great freshman class and George (Tinsley) didn’t even play today. It’s an exciting group of young guys in the program. We know the future is bright, but we also want the future to be now. we don’t want to talk about it too much because it is what is and we want to win right now. we want to be competitive in this conference this year, and the future will take care of itself.”
With the win the Bearcats go 6-7 in non conference play that included tough games against Nationally ranked Michigan State from the Big 10 and Pitt from the ACC. All important American East conference games start next Saturday Jan. 4 as the Great Danes from Albany come in the the Binghamton Event center for a 4 p.m. start.
