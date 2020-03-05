The old term “Hard work Pays Off” should describe the 2019-2020 Binghamton Lady Bearcats season. The Lady Bearcats out muscled New Hampshire in the second half to take a hard fought 51-42 win over the Wildcats. The Lady Bear Cats trailed by two after the first quarter and one at the half but pulled away and came away with the nine point win and a date this Sunday in the America East Semi Finals at Stony Brook. BU’s Olivia Ramil lead the way with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocked shots. Carley Boland and Denai Bowman followed both with nine while 2019-2020 AE player of the year Kai Moon finished with eight points.
A very happy BU Head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord offered her comments at the end of the game. “Just really excited about what these young ladies brought today. We had a few bumps in the road early, and it was probably the lowest scoring that we have had in a long time. But that was a really good New Hampshire team and they brought it, they were hungry in the first half. They came out out rebounding us and I told them at the half “listen we got to pick it up!’That would be the end story if we didn’t pick it up on the rebounds. and they had to start getting second chance opportunities , which they did.
They Lady Bearcats took control of the game in the second half outscoring the Wildcats 18-14 in the third and 13-7 in the 4th to come away with then win. A win Sunday against Stony Brook would allow the Lady Bearcats to play for a spot in the 2020 NCAA Womens Div. 1 Championship. The Lady Bear last trip to the America East Semi Final was 2016 and have never been to the final. Lets hope the “Dream Season”is able to continue.
With 22 wins the season is the most successful for the Bear Cats since BU went to Div.1 in 2001.
