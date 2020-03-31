My Grandfather, William F. “Mac” McCloskey taught me many wonderful things at an early age. One item was that he wrote things down on paper. When I first asked him about it, he stated that he had to make a list to make sure that he got everything on that list each time he went to town.
I thought that you folks might enjoy some of the sightings in nature that we have observed this winter and early spring in Bradford County. We observed our fist American Robin in our driveway on March 7 th . In 2019, our first robin sighting was March 13th. The sighting this year was sort of special. There was snow on our driveway. We observed a robin along with several European Starlings. I mentioned to Linda Marie that this was not the first robin sighting that I expected. Imagine the majestic American Robin with a posse of starlings. Linda did observe the first America Robin off 2020 on February 29th at Mount Pisgah State Park.
In one of the earliest sighting in my records, we saw two male Red-Winged Blackbirds at our sunflower seed feeder on February 18 th . They came almost one month early this year. Another early bird sighting were Common Grackles on March 11th .
It was a most interesting event for our first hearing not sighting of the Spring Peeper frogs. They are so small that few folks including me have ever actually seen one. You can hear their spring chorus for nearly two months after the ice is gone from the ponds. Linda recorded their sounds again at Mount Pisgah State Park on March 13th . Since we always hear these noisy but melodious frogs in Alba down at the swamp, I was disappointed not to hear any. Well on Friday March 20th that all changed as they cut loose. Sure was pleasant sound to us and other locals.
While we have not spotted any, Bluebirds have been singing in the trees out back since March 8th . We certainly hope to see a nesting pair this year. It seems that these beautiful birds will only use our nest boxes every other year. I have written about that in past year; maybe another column this year.
Of course we are blessed to have many species of birds that are year around guests. We truly enjoy each one of them. Did you that the hobby of “birding” is one of the top three outdoor pursuits of humans in America?
Get out and enjoy all the wonderful things that God gives us to enjoy in nature if we will only look for them.
