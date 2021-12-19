CANTON — The Athens Wildcats held Canton to just 13 points in the second half as they pulled away for a 66-44 win over the Warriors in a Northern Tier League boys basketball clash on Saturday night.
Athens would take a 20-16 lead after the opening quarter and led 39-31 at the break.
The second half would be all Wildcats as they outscored the host Warriors 27-13 down the stretch.
“(It’s) very big. One game at a time, but (playing) Canton, third game or fourth game in, whatever it is, it was a big one. I think it’s a statement game for us. We needed to come out here. We needed to come to their place and play well, and I think we did,” said Athens coach Jim Lister.
The Wildcats were led by Mason Lister and Nalen Carling with 15 points each in the win. It was a special day for Carling, who was celebrating his 18th birthday and put together an impressive performance on the court.
“It feels great. We got a good team win, moved the ball well and pretty much showed up and got things done,” Carling said.
“It’s huge. It’s his 18th birthday today, so he wanted to play well,” coach Lister added.
One reason why Carling was able to put up 15 points was the play of 6-foot-6 standout JJ Babcock, who was playing a point-forward position for the Wildcats and handed out some absolute dimes to Carling underneath.
“It’s a great feeling, and you need someone like that on your team. He goes off (scoring) one night and the rest of us do the other (games),” Carling said of Babcock.
“One thing that I will say about JJ right now is he’s seeing the floor, he’s doing so many different things. It’s not just one-on-one with JJ anymore, he’ll kill you passing the ball, he’s rebounding, he’s just becoming the complete player,” Jim Lister said.
Canton coach Brock Kitchen admitted that Babcock’s role leading the Wildcats’ offense makes things difficult.
“Defensively, it’s tough. If they put JJ up at the point, he’s able to see over top of things, it makes it tough. And that’s good coaching on their part. Instead of him being the scorer, they made him the facilitator and I give them credit for that,” coach Kitchen said.
Babcock and Tucker Brown finished with eight points each for the Wildcats, while Troy Pritchard finished with 11 points and Chris Mitchell chipped in five.
Canton standout Isaiah Niemczyk had another strong performance as he led all scorers with 18 points. Caiden Williams finished with 10 points and Cooper Kitchen added nine in the loss.
The Warriors are now 3-2 on the year after losing to NTL Large School rivals Wellsboro and Athens over the last three days.
Coach Kitchen believes his team will be much different the farther they get away from football season, which saw the Warriors make a run to the state semifinals.
For players like Cooper Kitchen, Williams and Weston Bellows, the long football season took its toll.
“We don’t have our basketball legs and shots yet, that’s how simple it is. Our football players, they just don’t have enough shots in, that’s all there is to it. We need to get in and just shoot the ball and get our basketball touch back a little bit,” said coach Kitchen.
“Cooper is starting to get their slowly. He started to score over in Wellsboro and he hit a few shots tonight, but you can tell by the fourth quarter, his shots are short. Caiden, his body is just worn down from football. He is just physically wore out.”
The Canton coach told his kids to just battle through this early part of the season and they will regroup in the new year.
“I told the kids, ‘Guys just get to Christmas. Get to Christmas and we’ll give you some time.’ We only play one game over Christmas break. I said just get there and I’ll give you some rest and hopefully our bodies can recuperate,” coach Kitchen said.
The schedule certainly didn’t help the Warriors early in the season.
“When I saw the schedule after football was over I was like ‘Do I want Wellsboro and Athens right now? Absolutely not. Do I think if we played them two weeks after Christmas could we give them a game? Absolutely,’” Brock Kitchen said.
Coach Kitchen praised the Wildcats for their performance and said this Athens group is deep and plays well together.
“Their depth though, I mean they are able to bring in their number eight and nine kids who would start on most teams,” coach Kitchen said. “That group has been playing together for long enough, they put in the time, they deserve to win.”
The Wildcats now sit at 3-1 and coach Lister believes they are in a strong position moving forward.
“We keep saying the three words. They have to be mature. They have to be intense and they have to handle adversity and they are doing that right now. I think we’re playing some pretty good defense and it’s working,” coach Lister said.
Carling feels this group has what it takes to make some noise this season.
“I think we have a chance to go to states if we just stay fundamental and play defense,” Carling said.
