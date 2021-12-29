SAYRE — The Sayre boys hosted the Towanda Black Knights in the opening round of the Valley Christmas tournament. The Black Knights used depth and resilience to fend off a late third-quarter rally to walk away with the win, 66-53, on Tuesday night.
Towanda started the game hot. Logan Lambert and Elias Shrawder connected on consecutive three point attempts. The Black Knights jumped to a 6-0 lead.
However, in the first of a recurring theme, Sayre battled back and took the lead at 10-9. Jackson Hubbard and Josh Arnold put up a couple threes to lead the Redskin backlash.
From there, the Black Knight’s depth began to wear on Sayre. Towanda rotated ten different players onto the court during the first half. While doing so, the Black Knights built a 32-22 halftime lead.
When asked about his team’s depth, Towanda head coach, Landon Henry, replied “Every single guy is really important to this roster. They all add something really unique to our team. We like to play uptempo so we like to rotate a lot of guys. Everybody contributes in different ways.”
Arnold, Hubbard and Dom Fabbri led a Redskin outburst to start the second half. Hubbard had six points in the run, Arnold have five and Fabbri bucketed four points. Sayre closed the gap to 39-37.
Henry had prepared his team mentally for the inevitable. “We told our guys before the game, they are going to go on a run at some point. We knew that. They have a really good backcourt in Hubbard and Fabbri.”
The Black Knights weathered the predicted storm and settled back into their game. Towanda answered the Sayre run with a 14-4 run of their own to put the game out of reach. Offensively, Dante Ottaviani led the charge with 13 points in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Towanda’s pressure forced turnovers and forced bad shots.
The Black Knights cruised through the fourth to the 66-53 victory.
Ottaviani led Towanda with 20 points, including 15 from three-pointers. Lambert finished the game with 14 points.
Arnold finished the game with 21 points for Sayre. Hubbard contributed 18 and Fabbri added 14.
Next up, Towanda advances to the tournament final held Thursday at 7:30 at Sayre. Sayre will play tonight in the consolation game at Waverly at 7:30.
