Black Knights aim to recapture winning ways

TOWANDA — After a down season for the Towanda baseball team, head coach Karl Raffin and the rest of his squad are ready to return to winning ways.
“We struggled last season and we didn’t have a very good year but we are looking to bounce back this year,” Raffin said. “We have four or five returning starters and a nice little mixture of younger guys coming in to help turn it around this year.”
Raffin spoke about some of the players fans should keep and eye on this season.
“Octavius Chacona, Garrett Chapman, Owen Clark, and Alex Bowman are all returning starters for us and we are expecting big things out of them,” Raffin said. “Chase Parker was an NTL First Team player last year so we have a lot to be excited about.”
Chacona views himself as a leader entering his senior season and he wants to finish his high school season on a high note.
“We are going to have to take everything seriously and prove it every single day,” Chacona said. “When you come to practice, you are here to win and thats’s what creates a winning mentality and that’s what will get Towanda baseball back to where it was.”
Towanda’s main emphasis in the preseason is having the players buy into playing a complete game. Raffin noted that one of the biggest weaknesses for his team last season was always imploding and costing themselves in one inning.
The Black Knights finished strong in 2021 winning four of their last seven games to close the season. Towanda has shown the early signs of moving in a positive direction.
“The middle part of the lineup should be a pretty solid part of the lineup for us,” Raffin said. “Our first couple of pitchers are pretty good and they should be able to compete and battle with anybody.”
The goal in Raffin’s mind is getting the team back to a .500 record and competing for an NTL championship. Chacona feels very confident with the group they have this season.
“The five win season last year was not good enough,” Chacona said. “I see a lot of talent. I think we have the guys to win and if we live up to that potential, I don’t think there will be many teams out there that will be able to stop us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.