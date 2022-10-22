TUNKHANNOCK — After getting shut out in three straight games, the Towanda Black Knights bounced back in a big way on Friday night as they rolled to a 34-0 win over host Tunkhannock.
Sophomore running back Riley Vanderpool led the way for the Black Knights as he ran for 176 yards and scored four total touchdowns in the victory.
Vanderpool got the Knights on the board late in the first quarter when he scored from two yards out. Jack Wheaton made the extra point and it was 7-0.
Mitchell Mosier would catch a two-yard touchdown pass from Vanderpool with 4:42 left in the first half to give the Knights a 14-0 lead.
Towanda made it 21-0 early in the third when Vanderpool scored on a 16-yard scamper.
The Knights stepped up in all three phases of the game as Zach Parker recovered a block punt in the end zone with 6:30 left. The two-point conversion failed and it was 27-0.
Vanderpool capped off the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run with 1:26 left. Wheaton ended a perfect 4-for-4 night on extra points to make it 34-0.
The Black Knights ran for 242 yards, while holding Tunkhannock to just 29 yards on the ground.
Towanda QB Grady Flynn ran seven times for 75 yards, while completing 3 of 5 passes for 29 yards.
Tunkhannock’s Ben Chilson had a strong day through the air, completing 23 of 41 passes for 212 yards.
Towanda, which improved to 3-6 with the win, will host rival Wyalusing in the annual Bronze Helmet Game next Friday night.
