WINDSOR, N.Y. — The Towanda wrestling squad put together a strong performance this week to take home a second-place team finish at the always-tough Windsor Christmas Tournament.
The Black Knights finished the two-day tournament with 111.5 points to finish second behind New York powerhouse Tioga, which won the title with 166.5 points.
“We had a solid tournament. We were eighth coming into the day and moved up to second as the day went on,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton.
Towanda was led by a pair of second-place finishers in Mason Higley and Sawyer Robinson.
Higley reached the 172-pound finals with a 10-3 victory over Windsor’s Dominick Weaver.
The sophomore would then fall to Fairport’s Brady Unger by a 9-2 score in the finals.
“We got a real solid day out of Higley. He’s been a real leader for us this year, on the mat and off — and he continued that over the last two days,” Sexton said.
Robinson made an impressive run to the 189-pound finals with a pin against Oxford-Green’s Hunter Page in the semifinals.
In the title match, Robinson dropped a 12-2 major decision to Manhasset’s Eric Carlson.
“Sawyer Robinson was (one of) our biggest surprises at 189. For one thing, Robinson barely makes the 189 weight class, he’s weighing about 175 — and Higley keeps him from being a 72-pounder. Sawyer didn’t let that bother him,” Sexton said. “He went 4-1 on the day. He had two falls, a tech and a major. He beat a Virginia fourth-place finisher. He beat a few other guys who were solid (wrestlers) ... He lost to a state third-place finisher, but (we got) a real strong tournament out of Sawyer.”
Riley Vanderpool dropped his semifinal match at 145 pounds by fall but would bounce back to take home a third-place medal.
The sophomore standout won his consolation final by a 5-0 decision over Copenhagen’s Tavian Cooper.
First-year senior Audy Vanderpool continued to have an impressive start to his career with a fourth-place finish at 285 pounds.
“Audy Vanderpool continued his evolution here. For a kid who hadn’t wrestled since sixth grade, he had a pretty big day. He went 4-2 on the day and had four falls. A good solid (tournament) from him,” said Sexton.
The Knights other place winner was Chase Geurin, who finished sixth at 145 pounds.
“Probably the biggest surprise of the day was from Chase Geurin. He was our extra wrestler at 145 and he came in seeded 24th. He ended up going 5-2 and taking sixth,” Sexton said. “A lot to be said for Chase. He came into the tournament 1-4 — now he’s been wrestling weight classes above where he should have been for us to fill out the lineup — and today he was at his more natural weight, and he responded really well.”
Rylee Sluyter went 2-2 at 138 pounds, while Bryghton Yale (110), Hayden Space (126), and Jace Gunther (160) all picked up one win during the tournament to help the Knights take second as a team.
Towanda will visit Sayre on Wednesday before hosting the Flynn Propane Duals next Saturday.
Coach Sexton is happy with where his team is at as they head into the second part of their season.
“We always kind of point towards Windsor to see how we’re shaping up as a team and kind of use it as a springboard as we go into January (with the Flynn Duals) and the meat of our NTL schedule. The season kind of really picks up the pace when we go back in January, and (Windsor) is a great way to gauge where we are,” Sexton said. “Coming off this tournament, I’ve got to feel pretty good about what we’re doing. I think coach Sluyter and coach Geurin are doing an excellent job running our practices and getting our kids ready, and all in all, things are going very well for us.”
