TOWANDA — The Towanda boys tennis team picked up a win over North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday, defeating the visiting Mounties 5-0.
“We have had trouble all season trying to keep the ball in the blue,” Towanda coach Lucy Snyder said. “We’ve been concentrating here, today their objective was ‘keep everything in the blue,’ make that other guy hit one more ball than you hit, and they did it.”
In the first singles match, Luke Tavani picked up a 7-5, 6-3 win over Daniel Harmon. Ahead 5-0 in the second set, Tavani dropped three straight before finally putting together a good enough game to win and end the match.
“What I was taught when I first started learning, (was) just get the ball back in more than (the opponent) does and put it where you want to put it,” Tavani said. “That’s honestly all there is to it when it comes to that for me.”
Rein Alderfer also grabbed victory for the Black Knights, defeating Riley Novitske 6-2, 6-2 at second singles. In a match that featured multiple lengthy rallies between the two opponents, Alderfer answered seemingly every time en route to the win.
“It’s a lot of reading and reacting,” Alderfer said. “Get my feet, get my racket back and hit through.”
The third singles match was also a victory for Towanda, with Haven Poll defeating James Neerhof 6-1, 6-1.
“I have to think it’s 0-0 all the time (when playing with a lead),” Haven Poll said. “Every point is important, you can’t be lacking at any point.”
In the first doubles match, Bayley Poll and Ryan O’Connor topped Ian Harer and Owen Laudenslager 6-0, 6-1. In the second doubles contest, Aidan Hennessy and Nate Spencer defeated Adyn Deitrick and Austin Yungwirth 6-0, 6-1.
Despite the blistering conditions, Towanda maintained poise, collecting its third win on the season.
“The (coaching) message isn’t any different but the playing definitely is,” Snyder said. “Number one, the balls are frozen and they are very difficult to hit. Number two, you have more of a chance of breaking strings or even breaking your racket when you’re hitting the ball this hard. Our kids hit the ball hard, and when you are hitting and everything’s frozen, there is just so many chances of injury and damage to the rackets and to the balls.”
Towanda will host Wellsboro on Thursday.
