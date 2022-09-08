Black Knights fall at home; NEB boys top Troy

TOWANDA – The Towanda boys soccer team fell at home on Wednesday to the Galeton Tigers by a count of 8-0.
Galeton was paced by a super hat trick by Zach Pagano who scored four goals in the effort.
Galeton also received goals for Gavin Sykora, Levi Evan and Masyn Malaczewski, and Corey Anderson.
The loss marks the fifth-straight loss to open 2022 for the Towanda team.
Towanda will look to get back on track in their next contest when they take on Williamson at home on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Northeast Bradford 5, Troy 3
ROME — The visiting Troy boys soccer team got a hat trick from Brady Spalding, but it wouldn’t be enough as Northeast Bradford picked up the 5-3 win.
“The team played extremely well, (we) just couldn’t outscore them,” said Troy coach Dustin Holdren.
Troy would score the first goal of the game, with Spalding notching his first of three at just under the 24-minute mark, to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
Northeast would respond with a flurry of offense, and score three goals with Cesar Alverez, Joe Stanton, and Josh Stanton finding the back of the net to give NEB a 3-1 advantage late in the half.
But Spalding would continue his strong offensive game, and with just 3:31 left in the half, he would get another goal to fall to bring the score to 3-2 heading into the half.
Troy would come out of the half and start to rally, as Spalding put together the final goal of his hat trick to knot things up at 3-3.
But it would be the last time Troy would score, and Northeast would close things out with Weston Perkins playing hero with two goals late that pushed the contest to its final count of 5-3.
“We had a period of time in the middle third where we were not transitioning properly as a team to defend coupled with a blitz attack by many from Troy that made it a little tougher on us and our keeper,” NEB Head Coach Scott Merritt said. “But we rallied and regained our shape, and covered proper assignments to slow their attacking down. Then went back on the offensive.”
NEB would win the battle of shots in the win, taking a 24-13 advantage on shots on goal and also an 11-4 in the corners.
“We mounted some fantastic attacks but shots and touches being just slightly off coupled with some great goalie play by Eli Randle of Troy made it take a bit to put a score on the board,” Merritt said.
Both goalkeepers would record double-digit save numbers as Northeast would get 11 from Andrew Beers while Troy received 16 saves from Randall.
Troy now sits at 0-3 as they host Wellsboro on Saturday at 10 a.m. while the NEB Panthers move to 2-0 and will face NP-Liberty on the road on Saturday at 10 a.m. as well.
Girls Soccer
Hughesville 5, Troy 2
HUGHESVILLE – The Troy Lady Trojans suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Hughesville Lady Spartans 5-2 on Wednesday.
The Hughesville squad would get on the board first to open the game, and used two early goals from Alli Taggert and Alli Anstadt to go up 2-0 in the first half with 11:12 left to play.
Troy would get one back late in the first half, and at the 1:33 mark, Alexis McRoberts would assist Addy Parker on a goal to close the gap to 2-1 heading into the second half of play.
Troy would open up the second half and tie things up early with Alexis McRoberts connecting on a direct kick with 37:54 and even the count at two apiece.
But Hughesville would close things out with three straight goals to end the game with Makenzi Leitenberger and Jadyn Mcginley scoring while Taggert netted her second of the evening.
Hughesville would outshoot Troy 19-10 on goal and 9-1 on corner kicks.
Troy would tally one more direct kick than Hughesville and score on their only attempt.
Goalkeeper Brooklyn Wetzel would turn in a solid day between the posts as she recorded 11 saves on the night.
The Troy Lady Trojans will look to bounce back in their next contest when they face another non-league opponent in Jersey Shore on the road on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
