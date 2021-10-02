TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights played their best game of the year so far, but fell just short of winning their first game this season, losing 26-19 to Cowanesque Valley on Friday night.
Looking at the scoreboard, it looked as though Cowanesque Valley may run away with the game.
Tim Freeman ran for three touchdowns in the first half to give the Indians a 20-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Despite the lopsided score, Towanda was moving the ball well.
Quarterback Grady Flynn completed nine of 11 passes for 126 yards in the first half, with the highlight coming seconds before halftime.
Facing a fourth and goal from the two yard line, Flynn found Justin Schoonover in the front of the end zone for a touchdown to get the Black Knights on the board.
Riley Vanderpool ran the second half kickoff back to the Towanda 45 yard line, and Towanda was in business to start the third quarter.
However, the drive was cut short when Vanderpool fumbled at the goal line. The Towanda bench argued that it was an incomplete pass, but Cowanesque Valley took over deep in their own territory.
With under a minute remaining in the third quarter, Flynn ran for a two-yard touchdown to bring the Black Knights within one score.
Cowanesque Valley responded quickly, though, and Freeman punched it in from two yards out to give the Indians a 26-13 lead with 9:37 to go.
Towanda once again made it a one-possession game when Rhyan West scored on a five-yard touchdown run with 3:56 left. The two-point try was no good, and the score remained 26-19.
West finished the game with 110 yards on 21 carries.
“I think Rhyan West had a great night running the ball,” Towanda coach Craig Dawswy said. “He’s just getting better.”
The Indians strung together a long drive that ended with a missed field goal and one tenth of a second left on the clock.
Flynn’s final pass was intercepted, and Cowanesque Valley escaped with the win.
Despite the loss, Dawsey was pleased with his team’s performance, especially on offense.
“I’m very proud of the kids because of the effort. There’s just a few plays here and there,” Dawsey said. “We missed an interception down at the goal line that could have changed the game a little bit. It always comes down to a few plays that maybe we didn’t make. We’ll just keep working until we get better.”
The Black Knights’ offense gained 309 total yards in the game, a season-best.
“We’ve just gotten better and better offensively throughout the course of the year,” Dawsey said. “The kids had a goal. They wanted to get better offensively and they’ve certainly been doing that each week. I’m really proud of them and all the work they’ve put in.”
The defense also had flashes, including an interception by Chase Parker.
The improvements go beyond the stat sheet, as well.
“They’re becoming a team,” Dawsey said. “You can see they’re sticking up for one another and there’s a tremendous bond, even though the score or our record isn’t indicative of that.”
Towanda will travel to Wellsboro to take on the Hornets next Friday.
