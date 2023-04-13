Black Knights fall to Mansfield

TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights fell to North Penn-Mansfield at home on Tuesday, falling 5-4 in eight innings in a Northern Tier League baseball showdown.
Mansfield jumped out in front first, putting two runs across in the top of first. Towanda would answer, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth, to pull ahead 4-2.
A two-run fifth inning from Mansfield tied things up before the Tigers scored the game-winner in the eighth.
Teagan Irish had two hits to lead the Black Knights. Jack Wheaton, Gio Assante Di Cupillo, Dawson Butts, Cameron Fields, Talen Irish all had a hit as well.
Jack Tavani collected five strikeouts on the mound for Towanda.
The Black Knights will visit Wellsboro on Friday.
