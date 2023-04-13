Black Knights fall to Mansfield

Towanda catcher Rylee Sluyter applies a tag at home plate against North Penn-Mansfield baserunner Riley Oake on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights fell to North Penn-Mansfield at home on Tuesday, falling 5-4 in eight innings in a Northern Tier League baseball showdown.

Mansfield jumped out in front first, putting two runs across in the top of first. Towanda would answer, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth, to pull ahead 4-2.