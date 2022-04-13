TOWANDA — The Towanda baseball team couldn’t keep up with the red hot Wellsboro bats in a 15-6 defeat on Monday evening.
Towanda was outhit 14-5 and the Hornets scored seven runs in the first inning.
Teagan Irish, Chase Parker, Garrett Chapman, Alex Bowman, and Octavius Chacona each had a hit for the Black Knights.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool, Chacona, Bowman, and Jack Wheaton each registered an RBI.
For Wellsboro, Issac Keane went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Caden Smith went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Cameron Brought went 2-for-5 with two RBI.
The Black Knights travel to face Troy on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
