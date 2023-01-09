Black Knights go 3-2 at Flynn Duals

Towanda’s Mason Higley records a second-period fall over Easton Cleveland-Pequignot of North Penn-Liberty Saturday at the Flynn Propane Duals.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling squad went 3-2 at the annual Flynn Propane Duals on Saturday.

Towanda opened the day with a 54-21 win over NTL rival North Penn-Liberty.