Black Knights go 3-2 at Flynn Duals

TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling squad went 3-2 at the annual Flynn Propane Duals on Saturday.
Towanda opened the day with a 54-21 win over NTL rival North Penn-Liberty.
In that bout, Anthony Rifenbark (121), Chase Geurin (145), Aiden Miller (152), Mason Higley (172) and Audy Vanderpool (285) all picked up wins by fall.
Rylee Sluyter (133), Riley Vanderpool (139, Jace Gunther (160) and Wyatt Stranger (114) accepted forfeits.
The Knights then dropped a 47-12 decision to Berks Catholic.
Riley Vanderpool earned a pin at 139, while Sawyer Robinson and Aiden Miller picked up decisions in the loss.
Towanda bounced back with a 37-27 win over Port Allegany in their next bout.
Sluyter, Riley Vanderpool, Robinson and Hayden Space would earn victories by fall.
Higley won by decision, while Stranger was a winner by major decision and Lillie Maynard accepted a forfeit for the Knights.
Montoursville handed the Black Knights a 43-25 loss in their next match.
Miller, Robinson and Audy Vanderpool all picked up pins for Towanda.
Higley added a major decision and Riley Vanderpool won by decision in the loss to Montoursville.
In their final bout, the Black Knights rolled to a 46-26 win over West Scranton.
Geurin, Robinson, Audy Vanderpool and Bryghton Yale all won their bouts by fall to lead Towanda to the win.
Riley Vanderpool, who was 5-0 on the day, Stranger and Higley all accepted forfeits.
Space won by major decision to round out the scoring for Towanda.
Towanda will visit Northeast Bradford next Tuesday.
Wyalusing finishes 3-2 at Line Mountain Duals
LINE MOUNTAIN — The Wyalusing wrestling squad came home from the Line Mountain Duals with a 3-2 record on Saturday.
Wyalusing opened with a 63-0 win over Pequea Valley as Cade McMicken (138), Ayden Hunsinger (152) and Isaiah Harvey (107) led the way with pins.
CJ Carr (127), Jonathan Earle (133), Reuben Kinney (145), Ethan Vanderpool (160), Zach Fenton (215) and Michael Newman (285) all accepted forfeits for the Rams.
Alex Hunsinger (189) won by major decision and Cole Patrick (114) was a winner by technical fall.
Malvern Prep rolled to a 69-6 win over the Rams in their second bout of the day.
The lone win in the match for Wyalusing came from a forfeit to Patrick.
The Rams bounced back with a 39-22 win over host Line Mountain in their next dual.
Ayden Hunsinger, Fenton, Patrick and Carr all picked up pins for Wyalusing.
McMicken won by decision, while Newman and Harvey accepted forfeits.
The Rams would then earn a 47-21 win over Palmerton.
Vanderpool and Patrick won by fall, with Ayden Hunsinger, Alex Hunsinger, Fenton, Newman and Harvey all getting forfeit wins.
Carr picked up a tech fall at 127 for the Rams.
In their final bout, Daniel Boone cruised to a 49-23 win over the Rams.
Ayden Hunsinger and Earle won by fall, while Patrick picked up a tech fall victory and Harvey accepted a forfeit.
Wyalusing will host NTL rival Canton on Wednesday.
