Black Knights looking to make history on the mats this season

The Towanda wrestling program has named sophomores (from left) Riley Vanderpool, Mason Higley and Rylee Sluyter as its team captains for the 2022-23 season. Vanderpool is the son of Brandy and Joey Vanderpool; Higley is the son of Sam Close and Ken Higley; and Sluyter is the son of Jeremy and Tara Sluyter.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

TOWANDA — The 2022-23 wrestling season could be a special one in Towanda. Not only are the Black Knights primed for a big year on the mats with a ton of talent returning, the program and head coach Bill Sexton are on the verge of two major milestones.

Sexton, who is entering his 42nd season as head coach, is now just one win away from 700 for his career. He got win No. 699 against Tunkhannock on Monday and now has an incredible career record of 699-245-3.