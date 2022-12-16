Black Knights looking to make history on the mats this season

TOWANDA — The 2022-23 wrestling season could be a special one in Towanda. Not only are the Black Knights primed for a big year on the mats with a ton of talent returning, the program and head coach Bill Sexton are on the verge of two major milestones.
Sexton, who is entering his 42nd season as head coach, is now just one win away from 700 for his career. He got win No. 699 against Tunkhannock on Monday and now has an incredible career record of 699-245-3.
In fitting fashion, Sexton will get win No. 700 at the annual Dandy Duals this Saturday inside his home gym.
The other milestone will be for the entire program as the Black Knights are just 18 wins away from reaching 900 in the history of Towanda wrestling.
As far as goals for this season, Sexton didn’t mention the personal milestone — but he is hoping to see the program join the 900-win club.
“From a dual meet standpoint we have a milestone ahead of us this year, maybe,” Sexton said. “We need 19 wins to get to 900 (as a program). That’s a team goal. We won 18 last year, so you would hope that a year later you’re good enough to win one more match, but our schedule is pretty tough, too.”
In order to reach that milestone, the Black Knights will lean on sophomore captains Rylee Sluyter, Riley Vanderpool and Mason Higley.
Sexton entered the season unsure if the Black Knights — who only have one senior and two juniors on the team — would have any individual captains. However, the three sophomore standouts have proven worthy of the title, according to their head coach.
“They have been elected captains by their teammates. I didn’t know if I was going to have individual captains this year because of the youth, but as the season started going on I started to see — not just the three of them — but a lot of the sophomores stepping up and assuming what I would call leadership roles,” Sexton said. “I think their teammates did a good job selecting the three of them. They all have really good qualities. They all work hard. They are good leaders.”
The Towanda captains know how special it would be to get the Towanda program to 900 wins.
“I think our goal is to get 20 wins so we can get up to 900, and I think we’ll be a lot better than last year,” Sluyter said. “That would be amazing. Our whole team would love (to get win No. 900).”
“If we got that for coach I think he would be pretty happy, and our team would be pretty happy with ourselves,” Vanderpool added.
Sluyter and Vanderpool were North Section champions a year ago, while Higley advanced the furthest of any Black Knight wrestler as he made a trip to regionals last season.
Sexton believes the experience that his captains and other sophomores gained a year ago has only set them up for more success this season.
“It’s absolutely huge,” Sexton said of the confidence they gained. “The bulk of them had been very successful in the junior high and youth programs, but varsity is varsity. They found out last year that they could compete on the varsity stage.”
The Towanda captains all confirmed that they are coming into this season with a lot more confidence.
“It gave me lots of confidence because I just (gained) lots of experience knowing that I can do it,” said Sluyter, who finished 21-13 at 126 pounds a year ago and is starting this season at 139.
“(Confidence) is pretty high going in. (We’re) just going to have to work through everything and try to get as many wins as we can,” added Vanderpool, who was 36-8 last year at 138 pounds and will likely wrestle up at 145 this season.
While Sluyter and Vanderpool wrestled in the lower weights and got to face plenty of kids their own age or close to it, Higley entered high school wrestling at 172 pounds — and that meant he was facing mostly upperclassmen.
“I’ve worked a lot on my strength over the summer and got stronger. Last year I was very timid and scared I guess is the best way to put it. I was scared because I was a freshman going against seniors, but I really built my confidence up. I believe in my abilities, believe in my coaching and I’ve put in the time and effort,” said Higley, who was 21-14 last year.
Higley did plenty of work in the offseason, including competing in Greco-Roman at Fargo Nationals this past summer. The Black Knights’ 172-pounder believes all that work has paid off already.
“This offseason just tremendously improved my footwork, my strength, my conditioning and most of all my confidence. Just knowing that I can hang with the best guys and thinking I can beat the best guys,” said Higley, who pointed to one specific thing that Greco-Roman wrestling will help with in folkstyle this winter.
“Feeling in the hips. It’s crazy what you can feel there. Just being able to know when to throw, when to not (throw), when to take a shot, when to get my hips away — just different movements that I had never felt before.”
Sexton said not only will last year’s experience help, but the competition in the Knights’ wrestling room — which includes returners Wyatt Stranger, Sawyer Robinson, Jace Gunther, Hayden Space, Aiden Miller and Zayne McPeak — will push every wrestler to new heights.
“We have a competitive room,” Sexton said.
While he’s happy with the guys who are working hard in the room this season, the longtime coach said there should be a few more guys in there.
“We should have more people in there that we don’t. Some of our upperclassmen chose not to come out,” Sexton explained. “It’s one of those deals where you see younger guys who are having more success and you look around and say ‘Well, I might not have a spot,’ and you basically defeat yourself before you go and find out.”
While they are missing some veteran wrestlers, the Black Knights have plenty of newcomers — including senior heavyweight Audy Vanderpool.
“He’s a full 285-pound heavyweight. A kid who worked really hard to get down to get into the lineup this year. He was probably weighing 370, 380 last year. He came in last year near the end of our season and said, ‘Coach can I come in and work out? Because I want to come out next year.’ I said ‘Sure, come on in.’ He’s done really well. He started football season at 310 and got himself down,” said Sexton.
The Knights also welcomed back sophomore Tristan Conklin, who will be at 215 pounds after not competing a year ago.
“We have a young man named Tristan Conklin, who took a year off last year. He’s another sophomore and we’re looking for good things out of him,” Sexton said.
Along with those guys, the Black Knights will look for big things from newcomers Zachery McKean-Moore, Caden Delamater, Tahshon Garner, Chase Geurin, Mateo Perez, Anthony Rifenbark, Tanner Vanderpool and Bryghton Yale.
Towanda has a large team and Sexton believes as the season rolls along he will be able to find the right mix throughout the lineup.
“I think by the time we shake it out, all of those guys will be in the lineup somewhere ... (and) we’ve got some young guys who will be in the lineup for us,” he said.
Sexton believes the Black Knights are primed for a strong year, but he also knows that teams like Canton will provide a major challenge during the dual season.
“Canton’s not just looking around the league. Canton is looking around the state. They’re tough — they are really tough,” said Sexton, who also believes the Knights’ other rivals will also be tough. “The other schools that are normally strong are going to be strong. Athens is going to have really tough kids, so is Wyalusing and I expect Troy to be pretty good this year too with what they have. “
Vanderpool said the Black Knights are looking to not only compete for a league title, but also make a run during the team postseason.
“Our goals are to make top three in team districts and make it as far as we can,” Vanderpool said.
The Knights should have a strong dual season and then it will be on to the individual postseason — and the sophomore captains are all looking to make some noise.
“For me individually is to place at districts and get above 25 wins,” Sluyter said.
“I ended up seventh at districts and I want to make it higher than that this year,” Vanderpool added.
For Higley, this season is about achieving a dream that all Pennsylvania high school wrestlers have — bringing home some hardware from Hershey in March.
“State podium. I want to be there,” said Higley. “It would mean a lot. I’m working every day. I want to be on the state podium.”
Towanda will host the Dandy Duals this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Towanda High School.
Pool A will feature Wilkes-Barre, Jersey Shore, Williamson and the Black Knights. Pool B will have Montgomery, Hanover Area, Coudersport and Wyoming Area.
Towanda will face Williamson in the opening round before taking on Jersey Shore and Wilkes-Barre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.