TOWANDA — On the press box of Endless Mountain Sports Complex at Towanda High School is a number signifying how many wins the storied program has. That number has been stuck in the 520s for three seasons now, and coming into 2022 Towanda had won two games in two years.
The Black Knights set a different tone to start this season. Towanda dominated North Penn-Mansfield in all facets Friday night, turning that number, which was at 527, into 528 as the Black Knights won 34-13.
“It’s awesome, It just feels really good. But there’s a lot of other players that were here in the past that worked very hard. Their record maybe didn’t show it but it’s all part of the brotherhood and it’s just an extension of each other,” Towanda Coach Craig Dawsey said.
Towanda played well up and down the lineup but make no mistake, the Black Knight star was tailback Riley Vanderpool. The sophomore simply could not be stopped Friday night. His offensive line provided plenty of holes, but Vanderpool also found the right hole seemingly every time as he and quarterback Grady Flynn dominated in the read-option game.
“He’s got great vision. He’s very slippery and at the end of the run he’s always going forward. It’s just great to have a back like Riley and I think he can prove a lot as the season progresses,” Dawsey said.
For Vanderpool, it was what he’s been hoping for since the end of last season and he and his teammates were ready to play.
“We were ready to go out and smash heads and hit people and get ready to make tackles,” he said.
They did that from the start.
The Panthers received the opening kickoff and went three-and-out and a short punt set the Black Knights up at the Panther 36. Vanderpool got them to goal to go, and Flynn scampered into the end zone and Towanda led 7-0 after a Jack Wheaton made PAT with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter.
Another NPM three-and-out was followed by a much better punt that put the Knights all the way back at their own 29. It didn’t matter, though. Vanderpool had a 16-yard run, but the next play the snap got away from Flynn and backed Towanda up to the 32 yard line to face 2nd and 27.
Flynn would respond with his best throw of the day, a 38-yard strike to Justin Schoonover to convert and put Towanda at the Panther 30. A few plays later, Towanda faced a 3rd and goal. Flynn escaped pressure and dove for the front pylon, putting Towanda up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
A few nice completions by Karson Dominick to Kohen Lehman and Alex Davis dug North Penn-Mansfield out of down-and-distance holes, but a fourth down pass on fourth and 2 at midfield was dropped and Towanda took over.
The Knights would score again. They overcame a sack on first down with a chunk run by Vanderpool to set up third and 2. They went back to the well and Vanderpool scampered 38 yards to paydirt and Towanda led 21-0.
Towanda forced another stop and would drive down the field and score again, this time on a quarterback sneak by Flynn, and they led 28-0 at half.
North Penn-Mansfield got some life when Towanda fumbled on their opening possession of the second half and George Valentine returned it inside the five. Two plays later, Dominick snuck it in himself and it was 28-7 with 10 minutes and change left in the 3rd quarter.
The Knights needed to respond with a long drive, and they did. They wore down the Panther run defense and it was Flynn once again from short range, this time from two yards. The extra point was no good and Towanda led 34-7.
North Penn-Mansfield would answer with a 28-yard strike from Dominick to Sammy Lawrence to make it 34-13. They had a long touchdown called back with nine minutes to go that would’ve made it a two-touchdown game due to an illegal procedure penalty, but they could get no closer and the final score was 34-13.
Towanda plays Milton next Friday, winners over South Williamsport. North Penn Mansfield plays Canton Thursday. Canton beat Union 31-18.
