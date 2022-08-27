TOWANDA — On the press box of Endless Mountain Sports Complex at Towanda High School is a number signifying how many wins the storied program has. That number has been stuck in the 520s for three seasons now, and coming into 2022 Towanda had won two games in two years.

The Black Knights set a different tone to start this season. Towanda dominated North Penn-Mansfield in all facets Friday night, turning that number, which was at 527, into 528 as the Black Knights won 34-13.