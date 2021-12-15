Black Knights open season with win

TUNKHANNOCK — The Towanda wrestling squad opened up its 2021-22 campaign with a hard-fought 36-32 win over host Tunkhannock on Wednesday.
“It was nice to get off on a winning note tonight. It was nice to have a full lineup on the mat again after last year,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton.
The match started at 189 pounds where Tunkhannock’s Frank Scranta picked up a win by fall. Towanda would fall behind 12-0 when Nick Marabell earned a pin for the hosts at 215 pounds.
The Black Knights got on the board when heavyweight Jared Gunther pinned Tunkhannock’s Noah Westfield in 3:04 to make it 12-6.
When the lineup flipped, it would be Towanda taking control of the match.
Wyatt Stranger received a forfeit at 106 for the Knights to tie things up at 12. JB Parker would put the Knights in front for the first time — and for good — with a pin at 113 pounds in just 1:45.
With an 18-12 lead, Towanda would add on with an 8-6 decision from Shane Atwood over Tunkhannock’s Taylor Daniels at 120.
Towanda’s Hayden Space extended the lead to 27-12 with a pin of Jimmy Rail at 126.
Tunkhannock stopped the bleeding with a 10-1 major decision win from Owen Woods over Rylee Sluyter at 132 pounds.
Towanda took that six points right back with a forfeit win for Riley Vanderpool at 138 to make it 33-16.
The host Tigers answered with a pin from Cole Stauffer at 145 to cut the lead to 33-22 with three bouts left.
Tunkhannock inched closer thanks to a 14-4 major decision from Patrick Munley over Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson at 152.
With the Towanda lead down to 33-26 with two bouts left, Tunkhannock needed a win at 160 to stay alive, and they would get it thanks to a pin from Hunter Gregory.
The Knights’ lead was now just one at 33-32, but Towanda senior Bryant Green stepped up and clinched the victory with a 6-1 decision over Max Perry.
“I was really happy to see Bryant Green get back out on the mat again for us. He’s kind of struggled with injuries here these (last) three years, so it was good to see him out there,” Sexton said.
Towanda’s lineup featured six freshmen on Wednesday, including Stranger, Space and Vanderpool who got their hand raised by the official.
“It was good to pick up a win with as many freshmen as we had tonight,” Sexton said.
Towanda will host the annual Dandy Duals on Saturday.
