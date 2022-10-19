EAST TROY – The Towanda Black Knights outlasted the Troy Trojans 1-0 on Tuesday for their third win of the 2022 season.
Nate West would score the only goal in the contest for Towanda with their defense pitching a shuout despite being tested late.
With time dwindling, Troy would go on the attack but the Towanda back line would consistently turn them away along with goalkeeper Mike West making a few tough saves down the stretch.
The game would end up being extremely physical throughout, with 26 total fouls, but Towanda would be able to come away with the victory.
Towanda outshot Troy 11-7 on goal and 7-5 on corners.
Goalkeeper Mike West would record five saves for Towanda between the posts while Eli Randall would record six.
Towanda will end their season on the road on Thursday when they take on Galeton while the 1-15 Trojans will host Williamson tonight in their season finale as they look to capture their second victory of the year.
NEB 3, Montgomery 1
MONTGOMERY — The Northeast Bradford boys soccer team closed out the season with a 2-1 win over Montgomery on Tuesday.
Eight minutes into the game, freshman Cody Strauss scored his first career goal to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
With just under 24 minutes to go in the first half, Josh Stanton scored to make it 2-0. Joe Stanton recorded the assist.
Montgomery cut the NEB lead in half with a goal late in the first half.
The Panthers tacked on one last goal when Eddie Eastman found the back of the net off of an assist by Josh Stanton to wrap up the scoring at 3-1.
“This was the best game I’ve seen our boys play as far as complete games,” NEB coach Scott Merritt said. “It’s one of the few times in my entire coaching career I didn’t have to ask the team to communicate more. The passes were amazing going in then out and dropping, switching field and back again.
NEB outshot Montgomery 28-18 and had a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Andrew Beers made 17 saves in goal for the Panthers.
Though the Panthers did not qualify for the postseason, they were still able to send their three seniors — Clayton Frasier, Isaac Vandemark and Joe Stanton — off on a high note by winning their final home game on Monday and final regular season game on Tuesday.
“Saying it’s the end of the season is always tough to the seniors,” Merritt said. “(They) will be missed. It has been an honor to coach those three in their careers.”
