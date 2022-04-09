BLOSSBURG — The Towanda Tennis won team won four out of five matches in a lopsided victory over North Penn-Liberty on Friday afternoon.
Towanda’s Rein Alderfer narrowly lost 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) to North Penn-Liberty’s Daniel Horman in the first single match.
Daicon Yrigollen bounced back for the Black Knights in the second singles match defeating North Penn Liberty’s Ian Beck 6-3,6-4.
Ethan Dillman won the final singles match by forfeit for Towanda.
Towanda’s Vinny Carbo, and Haven Poll defeated Riley Novitske and James Dearhoof 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
Ryan O’Connor and Owen Lane kept the ball rolling for Towanda in the final match winning 6-1, 6-1 over Owen Loudeslager and David Dolheimer.
Towanda returns to the court today at 11 a.m. to host Montoursville.
