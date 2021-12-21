Black Knights pick up first win

ROME — The Towanda boys basketball team earned its first win of the season on Monday as the Black Knights took down Northeast Bradford by a 50-38 score.
The Knights led 36-31 after three quarters before outscoring the host Panthers 14-7 in the final frame.
Dante Ottaviani led Towanda with 14 points in the win.
Towanda would also get nine points from Mason Hartman, while Elias Shrawder, Teagan Irish and Justin Schoonover all scored six points.
NEB was led by Dan Seeley with 17 points and eight rebounds. Josh Stanton added 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Wyalusing 71, Elk Lake 63
The Rams trailed by three at the half, but would go on a 25-12 third quarter run to pull away for the win.
Isaiah Way led the way for Wyalusing with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
The Rams would also get 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals from Grayden Cobb, while Blake Morningstar put together a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Nolan Oswald and Abram Bennett added seven points each for the Rams.
Elk Lake was led by Matt Mowry with a game-high 34 points in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.