WELLSBORO — The visiting Towanda Black Knights rolled to a 59-6 win over Wellsboro in a Northern Tier League wrestling clash on Thursday.
The Black Knights would record seven pins on their way to the victory.
Jared Gunther (285), Wyatt Stranger (106), Riley Vanderpool (138), Jace Gunther (152), Mason Higley (160), Aiden Miller (172) and Bryant Green (189) all won by fall for Towanda.
Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson earned a technical fall win at 145 pounds, while both Shane Atwood (120) and Rylee Sluyter (132) accepted forfeits.
The host Green Hornets’ lone win came at 215 pounds where Justice Harlan earned a fall.
Towanda will visit Wyalusing on Saturday night.
Muncy 48, Sullivan County 10
Sullivan County would get a pin and a major decision, but that would be it in a loss to host Muncy on Thursday.
Colton Wade earned an 8-0 major decision at 113 pounds while Rocky Finnegan was a winner by fall at 120 pounds. The two wins would actually put Sullivan up 10-0 early, but Muncy would win the final nine bouts — including five forfeits — to secure the dual victory.
Sullivan County will host Benton on Wednesday.
